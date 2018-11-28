You are here

Home > Transport

UK car sector warns on Brexit no-deal 'catastrophe'

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 6:46 AM

2018-09-26T075435Z_1954024544_RC17668EE8E0_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-EU-CARMAKERS.JPG
Britain's carmaking sector warned on Tuesday that a no-deal Brexit would be a "catastrophe" for the industry, two weeks ahead of a key parliamentary vote on London's proposed deal with Brussels.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's carmaking sector warned on Tuesday that a no-deal Brexit would be a "catastrophe" for the industry, two weeks ahead of a key parliamentary vote on London's proposed deal with Brussels.

Industry body Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) issued its latest gloomy Brexit warning at its annual dinner in London, having backed the failed Remain campaign in the landmark 2016 EU membership referendum.

"Leaving without a deal would be catastrophic - plants will close; jobs will be lost," said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

"Leaving is not what we wanted, but we recognise that the withdrawal agreement has been hard-fought and, crucially, delivers a transition period which steps us back from the cliff-edge.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We need a deal now, and we need an ambitious deal for the future that guarantees frictionless trade with our most important market - nothing else will do, and we urge all parties to remember what's at stake."

The industry organisation also published the results from a November survey of its 182 UK-based member organisations.

Almost three quarters of those companies believed that a chaotic "no deal" Brexit would damage their business and threaten their future viability.

"The results highlight the critical need for a Brexit withdrawal deal and transition to prevent the industry falling off the cliff-edge on March 29 when the UK leaves its largest and closest trading partner, the EU," the SMMT added.

More than half of respondents said their operations have already suffered due to Brexit trade uncertainty.

A third revealed that they have postponed or cancelled UK investment decisions because of Brexit, while 20 per cent had already lost business as a consequence.

The SMMT has long blamed ongoing Brexit uncertainty for plunging UK investment, warning about the harmful impact of new, post-Brexit customs controls.

UK companies' manufacturing processes are complicated by the need to import raw materials, which have become more expensive due to a sliding pound - caused in turn by Brexit jitters.

The country's car industry employs around 800,000 people and produced 1.59 million cars last year. Some 80 per cent of those were exported, mostly to Europe.

AFP

Transport

Indonesia due to release preliminary Lion Air crash report

Corporate digest

Maritime industry setting sights on cybersecurity tools

GM CEO is starting to look cold-blooded

Carlos Ghosn's arrest threatens Renault-Nissan alliance with paralysis

Shell positions itself to gain from rising demand for EVs

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

Must Read

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

Nov 28, 2018
ASEAN Business

Vietnam ranks top in total funds raised via IPOs across S-E Asia

BT_20181128_CHUNSING_3629139.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Technology

Semiconductor firm SSMC opens S$300m facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening