You are here

Home > Transport

UK carmakers form united front to save suppliers from Brexit

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 12:39 PM

rk_Jaguar-landrover_290920.jpg
Carmakers including Jaguar Land Rover and Nissan Motor Co have joined with lenders to create a network to protect the industry's supply chain from succumbing to Covid-19 and a no-deal Brexit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Carmakers including Jaguar Land Rover and Nissan Motor Co have joined with lenders to create a network to protect the industry's supply chain from succumbing to Covid-19 and a no-deal Brexit.

Under the so-called safe harbour plan, suppliers in financial difficulty can lean on carmakers for improved payment terms, and lenders will be called upon to step in with financial assistance, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which is organising the network.

With Britain's future relationship with the European Union yet to be agreed, the industry faces the spectre of border chaos if the trucks criss-crossing the channel with components are held up. The SMMT's goal is to minimise the risk of insolvencies while staying within the boundaries of UK and EU competition law.

The UK left the European Union at the beginning of the year, and the transition agreement with the bloc comes to an end on Dec 31. Without a deal, UK carmakers will face the prospect of duties being levied on exports to the EU, the largest market for UK-made cars, as well as tariffs on parts.

The erosion of the domestic supplier base is "just one potentially devastating consequence" of tariffs potentially being implemented in the midst of a worsening pandemic, the SMMT said in the statement. "Given the integrated nature of automotive supply chains and reliance on just-in-time manufacturing techniques, if one link in a chain hits trouble it can undermine all the companies involved, including vehicle manufacturers, threatening an entire sector." The SMMT has repeatedly warned that uncertainty about the economy and the UK's exit from the EU would weigh on carmakers that are already struggling to recover from the effects of Covid-19. Car production plunged 40 per cent in the first eight months of the year.

SEE ALSO

Despite virus threat, UK universities limit the damage

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Cathay Pacific pilots push for seat at table for restructuring talks

Australia sends troops to help contain virus on ore ship near Port Hedland

Tesla is trying to mine its own lithium after dropping M&A plan

United Airlines pilots approve pay cut to avoid job losses

LTA buys 40 more trains from Bombardier Transportation

Australia extends airline relief ahead of expected deficit

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 12:46 PM
Transport

Cathay Pacific pilots push for seat at table for restructuring talks

[SYDNEY] Pilots at Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways are pushing to be included in restructuring talks at the...

Sep 29, 2020 12:45 PM
Consumer

Despite virus threat, UK universities limit the damage

[COVENTRY, United Kingdom] Poring over her books in the library at Coventry University, far from her home in...

Sep 29, 2020 12:39 PM
Real Estate

Indian house prices to fall 6% this year, risk to downside: poll

[BENGALURU] Indian house prices will fall more sharply this year than expected just three months ago amid surging...

Sep 29, 2020 12:31 PM
Transport

Australia sends troops to help contain virus on ore ship near Port Hedland

[SYDNEY] Australian defence personnel are being deployed to Port Hedland, one of the world's largest iron ore...

Sep 29, 2020 12:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's top climate scientists plan road map to 2060 goal

[BEIJING] The most ambitious climate goal the world's ever seen now has a road map for how to arrive at it.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Singapore banks, ThaiBev, Sunpower

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

No walk in the park for SuperPark creditors, staff

Indonesia fintech BukuWarung raises more funding; graduates from accelerator

FAs braced for CPFIS fee caps, may be spurred to sell higher cost funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.