You are here

Home > Transport

UK freight shipping costs quadruple after Brexit and Covid-19

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 2:47 PM

af_freightlorries_050121.jpg
The cost of moving freight from France to the UK surged to more than four times the usual level last week after Brexit and a virulent new strain of the coronavirus complicated supply chains.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] The cost of moving freight from France to the UK surged to more than four times the usual level last week after Brexit and a virulent new strain of the coronavirus complicated supply chains.

The spot rate for last-minute shipments across the English Channel reached more than 6 euros per kilometer (S$6.01 a mile) for a full truckload in the final week of 2020. That's up from an average of 1.50 euros to 3 euros, with some isolated cases of firms charging 10 euros per kilometer, according to data from the global logistics platform Transporeon.

The figures reflect the moment of maximum chaos at British ports, when the French government shut the border to contain a new strain of Covid-19. Thousands of trucks piled up on both sides of the English Channel, and more shippers rejected cargoes to avoid getting trapped in transit over the holiday break.

Four days into the new year, the long lines of trucks at the border have largely dissipated after France relaxed its controls. The freight rejection rate ticked down in the last week but remains 79 per cent higher than the third-quarter average.

Truckers say the current lack of chaos at Britain's key ports could mask the risk of logjams returning later this month as both countries adapt to new trading arrangement after Britain's exit from the European Union.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Driver shortages over the holiday season are normal and usually lift spot rates, said Stephan Sieber, chief executive officer of Transporeon. But "the magnitude of the deviations we saw at the back end of 2020 was not normal." Mr Sieber predicted that higher spot rates for UK transport from continental Europe were likely to continue, although it was hard to tell how long for. "It seems the supply chains are resilient," he said.

On Monday afternoon, there was a 1-kilometer line up to the Port of Dover and a 2-kilometer queue up to Calais. Crossings to France are taking about three hours and the journey back about four hours, according to real-time data from Sixfold, which is a unit of Transporeon.

David Smith, commercial director at Specac Ltd, a maker of scientific equipment, said his firm had halted imports and exports between Christmas day and Jan 18 to avoid any disruption.

"I looked in August, and I thought the queue to Dover was only going to be as quick as the least well-prepared business," Mr Smith said. "And there are already hundreds of lorries that have gone to wherever - they are sitting on the road to Dover - who have been rejected because they haven't got the right paperwork."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Qantas reopens ticket sales for international flights from July

Major US airlines back 'global' Covid-19 testing requirements

Fiat Chrysler to invest US$250m in India unit to launch new SUVs

Tesla appears to have plenty of momentum after meteoric 2020

Singapore seeks to enable digitalisation of key documents

Important not to let HSR termination hobble further cooperation

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 02:48 PM
Garage

Mitsubishi partners with startup to sell lab-grown beef in Japan

[TEL AVIV] Mitsubishi Corp agreed to partner with Israel's Aleph Farms Ltd. to lay the groundwork for bringing lab-...

Jan 5, 2021 02:20 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on Wall Street loss, virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed down on Tuesday following Wall Street falls on continued jitters over the global spread...

Jan 5, 2021 02:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Thai central bank relaxes forex rules for non-resident companies

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday it will allow greater flexibility for non-resident companies to...

Jan 5, 2021 02:15 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end flat as miners help offset broader losses

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended flat on Tuesday, as gains in mining and gold stocks helped offset broader market...

Jan 5, 2021 02:08 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australia flags caps to renewable energy connections in overhaul of power grid

[SYDNEY] Australia is seeking to overhaul its power grid to improve its stability as the fast uptake of renewable...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

Pandemic rains on Spain's glittering Epiphany parades

Third CDL director resigns; firm sets up group to focus on contentious Sincere investment

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for