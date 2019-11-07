You are here

Home > Transport

UK lowers security level for its ships in Strait of Hormuz

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 11:55 PM

doc77vhu9wplu11de59oilj_doc76ruz3q0wndtudgl34n.jpg
Britain lowered its security risk level for UK-flagged ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, more than a month after one of its tankers the Stena Impero was finally released from detention by Iran.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain lowered its security risk level for UK-flagged ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, more than a month after one of its tankers was finally released from detention by Iran.

The Stena Impero was seized in July by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the Strait, a major oil shipping route, for alleged marine violations two weeks after Britain detained an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar. The Iranian ship was released in August.

"UK-flagged ships will soon be able to transit the Strait of Hormuz without close Royal Naval accompaniment, following a decrease in the specific risk of detention of these vessels," a government spokeswoman said.

The Royal Navy's Fleet Commander told Reuters in September that the deployment of its warships had helped to stabilise commercial shipping through the critical chokepoint.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The UK Chamber of Shipping said it had been calling for a de-escalation of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and welcomed the news that British-flagged ships would soon be able to transit the area without close Royal Navy protection.

SEE ALSO

Boris Johnson begins election battle

"We continue to urge all ships operating in the region to liaise with the relevant authorities to ensure their safety and to enable the free flow of goods across the world," a spokesman for the trade association said on Thursday.

"Global trade relies on the safe passage of goods and without this consumers and businesses could suffer with increased costs."

Several international merchant vessels have been attacked in the Gulf this year in incidents that have rocked world commodities trading. Washington has blamed Iran, which denies the accusation. 

REUTERS

Transport

Airbus reshuffles supply chain management amid delays

Austrian Airlines to slash jobs over 'brutal competition'

BP invests in app maker aimed at killing private car ownership

Riding while drunk and other dangers of the electric scooter craze

Mitsubishi Motors slashes profit outlook by US$550m

Former UAW leader, GM director charged in bribery probe

BREAKING

Nov 7, 2019 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

Global debt surges to record high of US$188t says IMF chief

[WASHINGTON] The global debt load has surged to a new all-time record equivalent to more than double the world's...

Nov 7, 2019 11:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Capital World subsidiary pulls out of Malaysian land deal

CATALIST-LISTED property developer Capital World, which recently had its ability to continue as a going concern...

Nov 7, 2019 11:17 PM
Transport

Airbus reshuffles supply chain management amid delays

[PARIS] Airbus is overhauling the management of its supply chain and speeding up assembly at a plant in China as it...

Nov 7, 2019 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Procurri Corp suspends trading as it mulls potential third-party offer for its assets

MAINBOARD-LISTED enterprise hardware supplier Procurri Corp is going over a third party’s recent offer to buy some...

Nov 7, 2019 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

MindChamps Q3 net profit plunges by 73.1% to S$300,000 on expansion-related costs

MAINBOARD-LISTED early childhood education player MindChamps PreSchool saw third-quarter earnings plummet on surging...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly