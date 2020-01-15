You are here

Home > Transport

Ukraine plane struck by two missiles: NYT

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 8:36 AM

rk_UIAcrash_150120.jpg
Two Iranian missiles struck down a Ukrainian passenger jet, the New York Times reported Tuesday, posting verified security camera footage showing double projectiles gliding through the sky before hitting their target.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Two Iranian missiles struck down a Ukrainian passenger jet, the New York Times reported Tuesday, posting verified security camera footage showing double projectiles gliding through the sky before hitting their target.

The missiles were fired 30 seconds apart and help explain a mystery as to why the plane's transponder was not working - it was disabled by the first strike, before being hit by a second, the Times said.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane was brought down shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

Tehran had for days denied Western claims based on US intelligence that the Boeing 737 had been downed by a missile.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It came clean on Saturday when Revolutionary Guards aerospace commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh acknowledged a missile operator had mistaken the plane for a cruise missile and opened fire independently.

SEE ALSO

Egypt fighter jet crashes during exercise, killing pilot

The blurry footage shows the plane on fire and circling back to Tehran's airport, the Times said. Minutes later, it exploded and crashed.

The footage was shot from a rooftop in Bidkaneh, a village 6.4km from an Iranian military site, the Times said.

Hundreds of angry protesters, most of them student, have taken to the streets in the wake of the tragedy, chanting slogans against the Islamic republic.

Iran announced its first arrests over the accidental shooting on Tuesday, without naming who or how many people had been detained.

AFP

Transport

Ghosn's wife slams Japanese justice

UK reaches deal to keep Flybe flying

Egypt fighter jet crashes during exercise, killing pilot

Shippers' container lashing row flares up

Airlines add flights to India to meet rising demand

Nissan denies reported plans to split with France's Renault

BREAKING

Jan 15, 2020 08:41 AM
Companies & Markets

TEE Intl sinks deeper into the red in Q2 on TEE Land loss

TEE International saw its net loss widen to S$35.9 million for its second quarter ended Nov 30, 2019, from a loss of...

Jan 15, 2020 08:35 AM
Technology

London heads European investment in tech sector: study

[LONDON] Investment in tech across Europe reached a record level in 2019, according to a study published on...

Jan 15, 2020 08:24 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel associate Airtel to issue US$1b of bonds, 144b rupees in shares

AS part of its mega fundraising exercise, Bharti Airtel will issue US$1 billion of 1.5 per cent foreign-currency...

Jan 15, 2020 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower after three sessions of gains

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, snapping a three-session winning streak as investors waited for the...

Jan 15, 2020 08:16 AM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Investments, MIT complete acquisition of 10 data centres

A JOINT venture (JV) between Mapletree Investments and Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) has completed the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly