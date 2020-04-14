You are here

UK's Heathrow Airport sees passenger numbers down 90% in April

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 4:31 PM

[LONDON] Heathrow Airport, traditionally the busiest in Europe, forecast that passenger numbers would plunge by more than 90 per cent in April, as coronavirus restrictions stop most people from travelling.

The remaining 10 per cent, or around 680,000 people, still using Heathrow this month will be either Britons returning home after being stuck abroad or foreign citizens repatriating, as well as medical experts travelling to help with the crisis.

Heathrow also said on Tuesday its passenger numbers were down 52 per cent in March compared with the same month last year, as the 6.5 million who went on holiday or travelled for work last March shrunk to 3.1 million this year.

The airport, which is owned by a group of investors including Spain's Ferrovial, the Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corp, said it was now only using one of its two runways.

Heathrow has for more than a decade been trying to build a third runway because it was operating at full capacity before the crisis.

