UN recruits 40 airlines to deliver vaccine to poorest nations

Its humanitarian relief agency Unicef, is working on plans for global airlift with freight operators and cargo carriers
Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201119_LUFT_4332499.jpg
Some of the airline industry's biggest operators are in talks with Unicef to distribute shots to 92 states after positive late-stage trial results were reported on two separate vaccines.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Virginia

UNITED Nations humanitarian relief agency Unicef is looking to recruit some of the airline industry's biggest operators to help distribute a coronavirus vaccine to the world's poorest nations.

Unicef held a call with about 40 carriers to make plans for the global airlift...

