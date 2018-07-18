You are here

Home > Transport

United Air jumps after boosting profit outlook, bucking rivals

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 10:23 PM

file6v75l0nta9v1hjmsm7go.jpg
United Continental Holdings Inc jumped to almost a six-month high after boosting its profit outlook, bucking cuts by rivals and signaling that a strategic overhaul is helping it manage just fine despite higher fuel bills.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[DALLAS] United Continental Holdings Inc jumped to almost a six-month high after boosting its profit outlook, bucking cuts by rivals and signaling that a strategic overhaul is helping it manage just fine despite higher fuel bills.

Adjusted earnings will be as much as US$8.75 a share this year, 25 US cents higher than the previous forecast, United said in an earnings statement after the close of regular trading Tuesday. Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc have both pared their profit projections, citing cost pressures from pricier jet fuel.

United's rosier view suggests that it's gaining financial traction from efforts to bolster flights at its hubs, improve the computer system for pricing airfares and install plusher business-class seats. The No 3 US airline also trimmed its plans for expanding flights and seats this year, taking a half-step back from an aggressive growth plan that spooked investors when it was announced in January.

"For the first time in a long time, we're struggling to find things to complain about, despite our preference for the curmudgeonly," JPMorgan Chase & Co analyst Jamie Baker wrote in a client note. The airline's outlook "is likely to satiate even the most demanding of bulls."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The shares surged 4.8 per cent to US$76.08 at 9.35am in New York after reaching US$76.49, the highest intraday since January 23 and sending other airline stocks climbing. United gained 7.7 per cent this year through Tuesday, the only increase on a Standard & Poor's index of five major US carriers.

United has also sought to improve its operations to reduce flight delays and cancellations, which helps to lure more corporate business. The carrier said its on-time departure rate in the April-June period was the best second-quarter performance since its 2010 merger.

Adjusted earnings rose to US$3.23 a share for the quarter, topping the US$3.06 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales climbed 7.7 per cent to US$10.8 billion.

Revenue for each seat flown a mile increased 3 per cent, the Chicago-based carrier said, at the upper end of its prediction of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. The figure, known as unit revenue, is closely followed by investors as a proxy for pricing power. For the third quarter, United expects the measure to climb 4 per cent to 6 per cent.

The report suggests that United is enjoying firmer pricing than its rivals, especially on international itineraries where fares have been stronger than at home, said Susan Donofrio, an analyst at Macquarie Group Ltd. Routes to foreign destinations accounted for more than 49 per cent of United's capacity last year, compared with 39 per cent for American and 38 per cent for Delta, according to Macquarie.

"Their pricing does look pretty solid," she said.

For the year as a whole, United forecast adjusted earnings of US$7.25 to US$8.75 a share. Analysts had predicted US$7.73.

United's average fuel cost jumped 39 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier to US$2.26 a gallon, and its jet-kerosene bill rose by more than US$700 million. Spot prices for jet fuel in New York harbour were US$2.09 a gallon on Tuesday, 43 per cent higher than a year ago. In the third quarter, United expects to pay as much as US$2.32 a gallon.

Last week, Delta lowered its 2018 profit range by US$1 a share because of higher fuel bills. That followed a cut by American in April. American further spooked investors on July 11 with a financial outlook suggesting that airfares are weaker than expected this summer.

United's quarterly results included a special charge of US$105 million to reflect a lower value for United's Brazilian routes following the May ratification of an Open Skies agreement between the country and the US Airlines now have unrestricted access between the nations.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Champagne as historic commercial flight links Ethiopia and Eritrea

Price tag for HSR project includes costs not disclosed by previous government: Malaysian minister

HSR project: Malaysia’s economic affairs minister to lead delegation to Singapore for talks

Singapore Airlines to add 4th daily flight to Tokyo's Haneda; A380 to service Osaka route

China cuts Air China's flight hours, launches safety review after incident

Four years on, Dutch remember those lost on flight MH17

Editor's Choice

file70ok5ap784n15wgnag5k.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

file705ef5fnfvl1a65x23lt.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

DLF to raise net proceeds of S$2.9m through IPO

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
3 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS to ramp up measures to fight money laundering, terrorism financing

8_2x.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines to add 4th daily flight to Tokyo's Haneda; A380 to service Osaka route

MAS
Jul 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

azmin_ali_sultan_selangor.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Government & Economy

HSR project: Malaysia’s economic affairs minister to lead delegation to Singapore for talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening