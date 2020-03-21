United Airlines slashes international schedule by 95% for April

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it would slash its international schedule by 95 per cent for April because of government restrictions prohibiting travel in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

United will temporarily suspend all flights to Canada effective April 1 and will draw down its remaining trans-Atlantic, trans-Pacific and Mexico operations, the airline said in a statement.

The airline this week had announced a 60 per cent reduction in domestic and international schedules for April, citing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on travel demand.

REUTERS