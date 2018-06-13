You are here

Home > Transport

US accuses Fiat Chrysler, union of conspiring to break labor laws

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 11:24 PM

doc70keqoa1tnkfy4dxhgu_doc70eawv53o11vxwtw4yl.jpg
Top officials of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union conspired to violate US labor laws, federal prosecutors alleged in a court document

[DETROIT] Top officials of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union conspired to violate US labor laws, federal prosecutors alleged in a court document, saying a former executive at the automaker knew bribes paid to union leaders were designed to "grease the skids" in labor negotiations.

US Justice department officials called the company and the union "co-conspirators" in a document related to a guilty plea agreed by former Fiat Chrysler director of employee relations Michael Brown. The document was filed with the US District Court in Detroit on May 25. Its contents were reported by the Detroit News on Wednesday.

Mr Brown pleaded guilty to one count of concealing a felony. The plea agreement stated that he knew Fiat Chrysler executives authorized improper payments and paid for travel, liquor, cigars and other goods for UAW officials who served on the union's negotiating committee.

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne has said in the past that the misconduct had "had nothing whatsoever to do with the collective bargaining process" and the "egregious acts were neither known to nor sanctioned" by the company. Fiat Chrysler had no further comment Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Outgoing UAW president Dennis Williams told union leaders at a conference in Detroit on Monday "our leadership team had no knowledge of the misconduct – which involved former union members and former auto executives – until it was brought to our attention by the government."

Mr Brown pleaded guilty on May 25, according to court documents, and will be sentenced on Sept 20. Five other people have pleaded guilty in the government's ongoing investigation into the UAW and Fiat Chrysler, including the wife of a late UAW official, two other former UAW employees, former Fiat Chrysler vice president Alphons Iacobelli and another former Fiat Chrysler employee.

REUTERS

Transport

Toyota to invest US$1b in Grab, taking lead in latest financing round

Aston Martin’s US$240,000 Rapide still not as fast as a Tesla

Tesla cutting 9% of staff; layoffs not to affect Model 3 production

Wrapping debt revamp is no safe harbour for O&M players

SembMarine bags 1st polar expedition cruise ship design contract

Crystal ball for the shipping industry

Editor's Choice

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-115354.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

06788677.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Small players take on consumer goods giants

Most Read

1 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
2 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
3 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
4 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
5 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-cbd-130618.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore 2018 growth forecast at 3.2%; trade war threat remains

nz-cbd-130618.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

cs-generic-Budget2018-05.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retrenchments fall to 5-year low in Q1 as job vacancies rise

327199596_0-20.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Transport

Toyota to invest US$1b in Grab, taking lead in latest financing round

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening