US airlines' changes in Taiwan references still 'incomplete', says China regulator

Forty of 44 international airlines have amended their website references to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, China's civil aviation regulator said on Thursday, adding that measures taken by some US airlines were still incomplete.

China has demanded that foreign firms, and airlines in particular, do not refer to Taiwan as a non-Chinese territory on their websites, a demand the White House slammed in May as "Orwellian nonsense".

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), which has been pushing airlines to make the change, said four airlines had submitted rectification reports on Wednesday and sought a two-week extension for website audits.

The four were American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines , it added.

REUTERS