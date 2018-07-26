You are here

Home > Transport

US airlines' changes in Taiwan references still 'incomplete', says China regulator

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 3:57 PM

BP_Aviation_260718_64.jpg
Forty of 44 international airlines have amended their website references to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, China's civil aviation regulator said on Thursday, adding that measures taken by some US airlines were still incomplete.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] Forty of 44 international airlines have amended their website references to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, China's civil aviation regulator said on Thursday, adding that measures taken by some US airlines were still incomplete.

China has demanded that foreign firms, and airlines in particular, do not refer to Taiwan as a non-Chinese territory on their websites, a demand the White House slammed in May as "Orwellian nonsense".

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), which has been pushing airlines to make the change, said four airlines had submitted rectification reports on Wednesday and sought a two-week extension for website audits.

The four were American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines , it added.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Airbus shares hit record after core profit tops forecasts

Hyundai Motor profit disappoints on US slump, slow China

Airbus Q2 core profit doubles after A350 cost improvements

Ford slashes profit forecast on weakness in Europe, Asia

GM cuts 2018 profit forecast, says trade war could hit car sales

Ryanair cabin crew strike grounds flights across Europe

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
5 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Forbes.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Katong Plaza, Fortune Park collective sale tender closing dates extended

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore industrial prices, rents continue to stabilise in Q2

Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascott to manage 1,600 units in the Philippines in tie-up with developer Cebu Landmasters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening