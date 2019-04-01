You are here

Home > Transport

US airlines hit by system-wide outages

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 8:11 PM

file74gaf9v74m916iju3idp.jpg
US airlines were hit by system-wide computer outages on Monday related to problems with the Aerodata planning weight and balance programme, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US airlines were hit by system-wide computer outages on Monday related to problems with the Aerodata planning weight and balance programme, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

After reporting problems along with several major peers, however, Southwest Airlines Co said on Twitter that it had received word that the problem had already been resolved and that systems would be back up soon.

Earlier, carriers had reported problems through their social media accounts, with United Airlines saying it was unable to create paperwork as a result.

The No 1 US carrier American Airlines said the outage was affecting regional carriers nationwide. 

Canada's Alaska Air Group Inc also said on its social media account that it was experiencing a system-wide outage.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Tech startup mobilityX launches all-in-one transport app Zipster

Private jets banned from flying out of Algeria for a month

Co-owner of Russia's S7 airline dies in plane crash near Frankfurt

EU agency said to have skipped 737 Max meeting in snub to Boeing

Daimler asks EU antitrust regulators to probe Nokia patents

Chinese airlines post mixed results for 2018

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
5 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006

Must Read

file74cishdrry810hl42ij.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

doc74qc2ol2k531kj215193_doc74cx4asax43f67jscld.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_sgskyline_0104.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

Private home price index down 0.6% q-o-q in Q1 2019: URA flash estimate

Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Most PMET layoffs in 2018 were due to restructuring: Josephine Teo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening