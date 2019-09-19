You are here

Home > Transport

US auto strike forces layoffs of 1,200 GM workers in Canada

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 7:08 AM

BP_General Motors_190919_16.jpg
A strike by General Motors workers in the United States led Wednesday to the temporary layoffs of 1,200 Canadian auto workers, a GM spokeswoman said.
PHOTO: AFP

[OTTAWA] A strike by General Motors workers in the United States led Wednesday to the temporary layoffs of 1,200 Canadian auto workers, a GM spokeswoman said.

"I can confirm there are approximately 1,200 workers on temporary lay-off in Oshawa," east of Toronto, GM Canada spokeswoman Jennifer Wright told AFP.

According to GM, production of its full-size pickups at the plant was "interrupted due to a part shortage as a result of the UAW strike."

Given the high level of cross-border supply chain integration in the North American auto sector, it is not unusual for labor strife in one location to impact others.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Operations at two other GM facilities in Ontario province have not been impacted.

On Monday, almost 50,000 US auto workers from 31 plants went on strike in the largest industrial action to hit the carmaker in more than a decade.

Talks between GM and the United Auto Workers Union had hit an impasse as they tried to negotiate a replacement agreement when the manufacturer's four-year contract with workers expired.

AFP

Transport

Qatar Airways reports US$639m loss as boycott bites

COE prices end mixed

European car sales plunge in August, deepening industry woes

Toyota invests US$791m in Texas as trade deal nears

Airbus revises up jet demand forecast, shaves traffic growth

Nissan seeks sale of trading unit in US$1 billion deal

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

BP_SG_190919_3.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore mutual funds charge 'higher fees than global average'

Must Read

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

BT_20190919_SINGLIFE19_3896959.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Insurtech offering life insurance, investment returns and layoff benefit rolled into one

Sep 19, 2019
Garage

Venture capital firms share long-term investment strategies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly