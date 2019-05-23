You are here

Home > Transport

US aviation regulator says Boeing hasn't submitted 737 Max fix

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 9:16 AM

BP_737 Max_230519_29.jpg
The US's aviation regulator has still not received Boeing's proposed fix for its 737 Max aircraft, which have been grounded globally following two deadly crashes, the agency's chief said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FORT WORTH] The US's aviation regulator has still not received Boeing's proposed fix for its 737 Max aircraft, which have been grounded globally following two deadly crashes, the agency's chief said on Wednesday.

Boeing has said it will patch the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) stall prevention system, which has been blamed for the two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people and caused the best-selling planes to be taken out of service.

Boeing said last week that it had finished making changes requested by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but the agency's interim chief Dan Elwell told reporters the agency hadn't yet seen the fixes.

"We are still waiting for Boeing to formally submit the software for approval," he said on the sidelines of a summit of global aviation regulators in Fort Worth, Texas.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Elwell said the FAA sent Boeing additional questions about its proposed fixes for the Max planes, which caused the delay.

The summit set to begin Thursday will see the FAA attempt to re-establish trust with aviation regulators from 33 countries including China, Canada, the European Union, Ethiopia and Indonesia.

The regulator called the summit to walk through the steps taken to address concerns with the Max aircraft after it was criticized for dragging its feet on ordering the jets grounded.

Canadian and American regulators have differed on the proper training for the 737 Max 8, with Canada insisting pilots train in a flight simulator and the US saying a training course on a computer or iPad is enough.

"We haven't determined the final training yet," Mr Elwell said.

Two American carriers - Southwest and American - have announced plans to restart flights on their Max aircraft from August in hopes the fix will be completed by then.

The FAA chief added that he couldn't say when the jet would be back in the air, blaming the recent delay.

"It takes as long as it takes to be right," Mr Elwell said. "We need to be the first to lift the prohibition."

AFP

Transport

Honda recalls 118,000 US SUVs for sudden air bag deployments

Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX compensation

China's GAC Motor postpones US entry on trade frictions

Daimler's Zetsche steps down pledging cost cuts to boost profit

BMW CEO's future in doubt as tensions erupt on tackling shift to EVs

American Air CEO says ‘We shall see' how to get customers on Max

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BT_20190523_JPHUAWEI_3789218.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Mobile phone resellers shun Huawei handsets for now

BP_Temasek_230519_9.jpg
May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019
5 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

Must Read

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

May 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SingHaiyi, Yongnam, Neo Group, Pacific Star Development

BP_Clifford Lee_230519_2.jpg
May 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening