US capital may end weekend subway service in 2021

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 11:35 AM

The subway system serving the US capital region may be forced to end weekend service, close 19 stations and reduce weekday operations in 2021, to bridge a forecast budget gap of US$500 million if Congress does not approve additional assistance.
The system serves a region of about six million people, but like many public transit systems in the US, it has seen demand plummet because of the coronavirus pandemic. It may also have to cut back bus services.

