You are here

Home > Transport

US financial regulatory agency says Musk violated deal

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 10:44 AM

BP_Elon Musk_260219_70.jpg
The US Securities and Exchange Commission accused Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday of failing to comply with a court-endorsed deal between the electric automaker and the regulatory agency.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US Securities and Exchange Commission accused Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday of failing to comply with a court-endorsed deal between the electric automaker and the regulatory agency.

According to the SEC, a tweet from Musk on Tesla's 2019 production levels violates the deal, under which his tweets had to be reviewed prior to being published.

On "February 19, 2019, Musk tweeted, 'Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019.' Musk did not seek or receive pre-approval prior to publishing this tweet, which was inaccurate and disseminated to over 24 million people," the SEC said in court filing in New York federal court.

"Musk has thus violated the court's final judgment by engaging in the very conduct that the pre-approval provision of the final judgment was designed to prevent," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The deal with the SEC came about after Mr Musk tweeted last year that he planned to take Tesla private and already had the financing to do it - an assertion that proved false but nonetheless made investors who bet against the company lose millions.

To settle fraud charges stemming from the tweet, Mr Musk had to resign as Tesla chairman, both he and the company had to pay a US$20 million fine and the SEC demanded oversight of his social media use.

Tesla shares fell by more than 4.5 per cent after Monday's stock market close.

AFP

Transport

Air New Zealand slashes domestic fares to address softening market

Gojek partners Gigacover to launch earnings protection insurance scheme for its drivers

Sembmarine bags deals worth S$175m for vessel construction, repair and upgrades

Vietnam Air may buy up to 100 Boeing 737 Max jets

Thai AirAsia owner in talks to buy stake in rival Nok Air

Fiat's late CEO Marchionne given US$54m in pay, perks for year he died

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sheng Siong, Procurri, Propnex, JEP, Bumitama Agri, UE, ISEC Healthcare

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

EGM to oust Pine Capital directors to take place at later date

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening