You are here

Home > Transport

US judge gives preliminary OK to US$48m VW investor settlement

Sat, Dec 01, 2018 - 6:13 AM

doc72zwv8s422peqabhi86_doc71v700n46m01868vefmu.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] A US judge in California has granted preliminary approval to a US$48 million settlement for investors who said Volkswagen AG made false and misleading statements over its excess diesel emissions.

Lawyers for the investors, who include police and other municipal pension funds, had estimated that the maximum they could have recovered was US$147 million. But Judge Charles Breyer said the settlement agreed in August appeared "fair, adequate and reasonable."

VW declined to comment on the ruling, which was made on Wednesday.

In total, Volkswagen has agreed to pay more than US$25 billion in the United States for claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers, and has offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting US vehicles.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The buybacks will continue through 2019.

The German automaker admitted in September 2015 to secretly installing software in nearly 500,000 US cars to cheat government exhaust emissions tests. The vehicles had emitted up to 40 times the legally allowable pollutants.

In 2017, VW also pleaded guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and falsifying statements in a US court. Under the plea agreement, VW agreed to sweeping reforms, new audits and oversight by an independent monitor for three years.

Federal prosecutors in Detroit unsealed criminal charges in May against former VW Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn, who remains in Germany. Two other former VW employees have pleaded guilty in the investigation and are in prison. In total, nine people have been charged in the United States.

Judge Breyer set a date for a fairness hearing to allow further comment on the August settlement for May 10, after which a final ruling will be issued.

REUTERS

Transport

LTA widens contactless payment trial for public transport to Visa, Nets cardholders

Grab, Vietnam taxi firm Vinasun to settle dispute out of court

LTA widens contactless payment trial for public transport to Visa, Nets cardholders

South Koreans go to North for railway reconnection survey

Boeing eyes Lion Air crash software upgrade in 6-8 weeks

Five dead, 31 injured in Hong Kong coach crash: police

Editor's Choice

Dec 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

BT_20181201_CVRFINAL_3630987.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Brunch

More choices, greater gains?

Dec 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka

Most Read

1 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
2 It's time to consider injecting CPF capital into the Singapore bourse
3 Goldman Sachs could wind up paying twice for 1MDB
4 Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all
5 Go-Jek said to enter Singapore this week in challenge to Grab

Must Read

BT_20181201_CVRFINAL_3630987.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Brunch

More choices, greater gains?

Dec 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

Dec 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Bank lending claws its way back to growth in October

BT_20181201_STGLOBAL1_3632210.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Group of 30 smaller countries warns against uneven growth, rising global trade tensions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening