You are here

Home > Transport

US restricts flights after Iran shoots down drone

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 11:44 AM

[WASHINGTON] Washington on Thursday barred American civilian flights from Tehran-controlled airspace over the Gulf and Gulf of Oman "until further notice" after Iran shot down a US military drone.

The restrictions are due to "heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the region, which present an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations and potential for miscalculation or misidentification," the US Federal Aviation Administration said.

"The risk to US civil aviation is demonstrated by the Iranian surface-to-air missile shoot-down of a US unmanned aircraft system," according to the aviation regulator.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Nissan grants Renault execs boardroom seats, ending dispute

United Airlines suspends Newark-Mumbai flights over Iran airspace concerns

44 dead in India gorge bus plunge: officials

French auto giant PSA opens factory in Morocco

Renault and Nissan end standoff over post-Ghosn governance

Airbus demands chance to bid for IAG's surprise Boeing 737 Max order

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
4 UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base
5 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response

Must Read

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

Jun 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Cromwell E-Reit, Straits Trading, Del Monte

Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit to buy six European office properties for 246.9m euros

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening