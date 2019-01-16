You are here

Home > Transport

US shutdown poses risk of ‘truck misery' on border delays

Wed, Jan 16, 2019 - 12:27 AM

file6tzatrapdroex4ebk43.jpg
A protracted government shutdown threatens to add backups at US borders that would boost freight rates, adding to costs for consumers and commodity shippers already coping with tariffs, according to the chief of a logistics firm.
Bloomberg

[NEW YORK] A protracted government shutdown threatens to add backups at US borders that would boost freight rates, adding to costs for consumers and commodity shippers already coping with tariffs, according to the chief of a logistics firm.

The government closure is already the longest on record, with few signs that a breakthrough is imminent in the stalemate. Some airport security lanes were closed as the Transportation Security Administration grappled with absenteeism, and concern is mounting that similar backups will grow at checkpoints on highways and ports.

"Just to rewind for a second, you're already seeing TSA shutting down lanes in certain sections of airports: What's going to happen at the border crossings?" said Anton Posner, the chief executive officer of Mercury Resources LLC, a supply-chain management and consulting firm.

Government agencies clear goods at the border, and delays could mean shippers would lose business, Mr Posner said in an interview at an aluminum-industry conference in San Diego.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The Canadian producers are already dealing with the tariff, now add on truck misery at the border because of the government shutdown."

BLOOMBERG

Transport

PSA handles 81m TEUs in FY2018, up 7% year on year

Tokyo court denies ex-Nissan chief Ghosn's bail request

US car buyers swerve away from compact cars, sedans

Etihad to raise stake in cash-strapped Jet Airways: source

Hundreds of flights axed as fresh strike hits German airports

Canada’s air controllers, purveyors of pizza goodwill

Editor's Choice

BP_Ascendas-Singbridge_150119_5.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

BT_20190115_GCMAS15MJTP_3668296.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS moves to attract listings, boost equity research talent

BP_UBS_150119_3.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBS positive on global and Asia ex-Japan equities

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
3 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
4 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

Must Read

doc73n94vh76piumk424nv_doc72d1ruumnts183pddalg.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Disallow transfer from SGX mainboard to Catalist: study

doc73nadk914931a4ltdjsx_doc72d1ruso22x11rkjhgzd.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGcondo_150119_61.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private home sales, units launched down month-on-month in December

Jan 15, 2019
Garage

Seeds Capital, partners to co-invest over S$90m in agri-food tech startups

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening