You are here

Home > Transport

US tests stranded cruise ship passengers for coronavirus

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 6:42 AM

nz_grandprincess_050339.jpg
US health officials conducted tests aboard a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco on Thursday to determine if any of its nearly 3,500 passengers and crew have contracted the new coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] US health officials conducted tests aboard a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco on Thursday to determine if any of its nearly 3,500 passengers and crew have contracted the new coronavirus.

Some of the stranded passengers on board the Grand Princess who have shown flu-like symptoms were being tested after one 71-year-old man who had been on board the ship on a previous voyage died from the virus.

The ship had been due to dock in San Francisco on Wednesday but was prevented from doing so.

Officials said there were 2,383 passengers and 1,100 crew on the ship, which cut short its voyage back from Hawaii after passengers and crew members developed symptoms.

"At this time, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the California State Health Department and the governor's Office of Emergency Services, with the US Coast Guard are working to determine if Covid-19 is present on the ship," Mary Ellen Carroll, the head of the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, told reporters.

SEE ALSO

Bank of Canada sees rate cut cushioning the economic blow of coronavirus

She said 35 people had shown flu-like symptoms during the 15-day cruise, with many having already recovered.

"Testing protocols are being put into place on the ship for those passengers and crew that have shown flu-like symptoms or may have been exposed to the virus, and that is happening today," she added.

Ms Carroll said once test results are back, the CDC and California state officials will determine the most appropriate location for the ship to berth.

"The location needs to provide for the safety of the surrounding community, as well as the passengers and crew," she said. "The CDC and the state are considering a number of locations including San Francisco."

On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said 11 passengers and 10 crew members were potentially infected with the virus that emerged in China late last year and has spread worldwide, killing more than 3,000 people.

Some 62 guests who remained on board from the ship's earlier Mexico voyage were being restricted to their cabins for testing, the Princess Cruises company said in a statement to AFP on Wednesday.

"In an abundance of caution, these guests and other potential close crew contacts have been asked to remain in their staterooms until screened by our onboard medical team," it said.

The Grand Princess belongs to Princess Cruises, the same company which operated the Diamond Princess - the coronavirus-stricken ship held off Japan last month from which more than 700 people tested positive and six died.

AFP

Transport

Epidemic could cost airlines US$113b in lost revenues: Iata

Los Angeles port hit hard by Covid-19

One year after 737 MAX crash, aviation giant Boeing is at a crossroads

High-powered electric motorcycles allowed from April 1

S$60b earmarked for expansion, renewal of rail network over next decade: Khaw

Dutch trial seeks justice for MH17 families

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Warren says not ready to make endorsement in Democratic race

[CAMBRIDGE, United States] Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Thursday after dropping out of the...

Mar 6, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Canada sees rate cut cushioning the economic blow of coronavirus

[TORONTO] The Canadian economy's resilience could be "seriously tested" by a coronavirus outbreak but the Bank of...

Mar 6, 2020 06:52 AM
Technology

TikTok taps cyber security chief from ADP

[BENGALURU] Social media app TikTok said on Thursday it had hired cyber security expert Roland Cloutier from payroll...

Mar 6, 2020 06:47 AM
Banking & Finance

Bankers try to keep IPO party going amid coronavirus market jitters

[BENGALURU] Some of the best seats at the Boston TD Garden arena's Tuesday night basketball game between the Celtics...

Mar 6, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve postpones Denver conference

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Reserve said on Thursday it has postponed a community development conference it was co-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.