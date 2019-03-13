You are here

Home > Transport

US$20m settlement reached in Uber driver lawsuit

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 9:57 AM

AK_uber_1303.jpg
Uber has agreed to pay US$20 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the ride-share service of classifying drivers as contractors to avoid paying them minimum wage and providing benefits.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber has agreed to pay US$20 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the ride-share service of classifying drivers as contractors to avoid paying them minimum wage and providing benefits.

The settlement filed late Monday noted that parties involved in the six-year-old suit still have a "bona fide" dispute regarding whether any specific amount of wages are due to drivers.

The proposed deal requires the approval of a federal judge presiding over the case.

The case filed in August 2013 covers Uber drivers in California and Massachusetts who provided rides for passengers any time from then to February 28 of this year who were not bound by an arbitration clause.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An estimated 13,600 drivers were affected. Uber faces a slew of arbitration claims by drivers not represented by the class-action suit.

"Uber has changed a lot since 2013," the San Francisco-based company said in a statement, noting it has added a driver rewards program as well as an option to let riders tip drivers.

"We're pleased to reach a settlement on this matter and we'll continue working hard to improve the quality, security and dignity of independent work."

The settlement also called for Uber to make changes including no longer deactivating drivers' accounts for accepting few rides and creating a formal appeals process for drivers dropped from the service.

The deal does not resolve the big question of whether "gig economy" workers such as Uber drivers are independent contractors or should be considered by law to be employees with rights regarding pay, gratuities and benefits.

The ridesharing behemoth set to launch a stock offering soon is aiming beyond sharing car rides to becoming the "Amazon of transportation" in a future where people share instead of owning vehicles.

Under Uber's plans, commuters could ride an e-scooter to a transit station, take a train then grab an e-bike, ride share or e-scooter at the arrival station to complete a journey all done using an Uber smartphone app.

Uber is steering toward a keenly anticipated stock market debut that will follow an initial public offering of shares by US rival Lyft.

AFP

Transport

Uber hires more IPO underwriters as it prepares to go public: sources

New Zealand suspends Boeing 737 Max flights

Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 Max 8, ready to act if need be

More nations ban Boeing 737 Max jets after Ethiopia crash

Trump, Boeing CEO discuss Ethiopia crash: industry source

Singapore grounds all Boeing 737 Max planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash

Editor's Choice

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Must Read

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Singtel, Thomson Medical, SIIC Environment, China Sunsine, Anchor Resources

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening