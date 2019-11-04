You are here

Home > Transport

Venezuela's Maduro pledges funds for Argentine shipyard to finish PDVSA tankers

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 4:08 PM

file77gns3movty1f8kfujt3.jpg
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday pledged funds for a state-owned Argentine shipyard to finish building two long- overdue tankers for state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, which is struggling with a diminished tanker fleet.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BUENOS AIRES] Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday pledged funds for a state-owned Argentine shipyard to finish building two long- overdue tankers for state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, which is struggling with a diminished tanker fleet.

Mr Maduro, a socialist who has overseen a drastic economic collapse in the once-prosperous OPEC nation and stands accused of corruption and human rights violations, did not say how much money Venezuela would provide or when it would be disbursed.

But the statement suggests he sees left-leaning Alberto Fernandez' victory in last month's Argentine presidential election as an opening to revive the construction. He accused current President Mauricio Macri, an outspoken Maduro critic, of "sabotage" to delay the tankers' completion, without evidence.

"Macri, who hates us and fears us at the same time, stopped everything," Mr Maduro told a gathering of leftist organizations in Cuba. "There's a new president. I'll tell you: Venezuela has the resources and is ready to invest and finish those two ships."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Maduro added that he had not been aware of the situation until union leaders from the Rio Santiago shipyard building the tankers - who also attended the Havana summit - approached him in a restaurant this weekend.

SEE ALSO

Taiwan bridge collapse crushes fishing boats, some crew feared trapped

Representatives for Mr Macri and Mr Fernandez did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Maria Eugenia Vidal, a close Macri ally and outgoing governor of Buenos Aires province, which owns the shipyard, has said she would rather spend money on schools than subsidize it.

Fernandez is set to be inaugurated next month.

Delivery of the ships was delayed long before Mr Macri took office in late 2015. Maduro's late predecessor Hugo Chavez and late Argentine President Nestor Kirchner first signed a pact to build them in 2005.

One tanker, the medium-sized Eva Peron Aframax, was officially launched in 2012, but construction delays and a lack of funds have meant neither has yet been delivered.

PDVSA, hit by a freefall in its crude output and US sanctions intended to force out Maduro, is in desperate need of new tankers, after losing control of part of its fleet due to mounting unpaid bills to operators.

Many shipping firms are no longer calling at Venezuela's ports or carrying its oil due to sanctions, say maritime sources, leading to a scarcity of tankers for exports and a consequent accumulation of unsold oil stocks, which has forced PDVSA to further cut back output.

 

REUTERS

Transport

UK airline giant IAG agrees to buy Spain's Air Europa for 1b euros

Indian airline IndiGo says systems down, likely to hit operations

Indian capital banishes some cars in hope of clearing the air

Airbus seizes on Boeing MAX ban with flurry of Asia orders

E-scooters to be banned from Singapore footpaths from Nov 5

Philippines' Cebu Air signs deal for US$4.8b Airbus aircraft

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 04:18 PM
Transport

UK airline giant IAG agrees to buy Spain's Air Europa for 1b euros

[LONDON] British Airways owner IAG agreed on Monday to buy Spain’s Air Europa for 1.0 billion euros (S$1.5 billion)...

Nov 4, 2019 04:10 PM
Government & Economy

China dangles carrot to Taiwanese in battle for hearts and minds

[TAIPEI] China unveiled a wide-ranging set of incentives to Taiwanese companies and individuals designed to make...

Nov 4, 2019 04:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Storage firm Vopak to focus on chemicals after oil terminal slowdown

[GDANSK] Vopak will develop a new joint venture terminal in southwest China and expand its terminals in Belgium and...

Nov 4, 2019 03:57 PM
Government & Economy

US Commerce Secretary meets Chinese Premier Li as progress seen on trade

[BANGKOK] US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday afternoon at a regional summit...

Nov 4, 2019 03:50 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks hit 4-month high on positive US data, trade deal hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares touched a four-month high on Monday boosted by upbeat US jobs data and optimism over...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly