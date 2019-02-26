You are here

Home > Transport

Vietnam Air may buy up to 100 Boeing 737 Max jets

Carrier may also buy long-range aircraft in preparation for flights to Los Angeles or San Francisco; new planes will be for delivery between 2020 and 2030, says CEO
Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hanoi

VIETNAM Airlines is considering an order of 50 to 100 Boeing Co 737 Max planes this year to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus SE single-aisle aircraft and may also buy long-range jets in preparation for flights to California.

The new aircraft will be for delivery between 2020 and 2030, Duong Tri Thanh, chief executive officer of the state-owned carrier, said in an interview in Hanoi.

While Mr Thanh didn't specify which Max model the carrier plans to buy, based on list prices of the popular Max 8, the order would be valued at about US$6.1 billion to US$12.2 billion before customary discounts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It will be an opportunity for Vietnam Airlines to invite competition between the aircraft manufacturers, mainly Airbus and Boeing," Mr Thanh said. "The final plan will be submitted to the government. We expect something to happen this year."

The airline is seizing expanded travel demand presented by Vietnam's growing economy and US regulatory approval this month for its air-safety system, allowing carriers in the country to fly to the US.

The carrier is also considering a purchase of at least two wide-body planes - Boeing 777x or Airbus A350-1000 - to make its planned US services commercially viable, Mr Thanh added.

Vietnam Airlines intends to begin flying from the nation's commercial centre of Ho Chi Minh City to Los Angeles or San Francisco, both home to a large Vietnamese-American population, in 2020, Mr Thanh revealed.

Initially, the flights will include possible stops in Japan, Taiwan or South Korea before non-stop service begins in 2022, he added.

Given the distance and very tough competition, Vietnam Airlines expects to remain unprofitable on the Vietnam-California route for five to 10 years and will need government subsidies, Mr Thanh said.

Vietnam Airlines also faces increased rivalry closer to home. Bamboo Airways became the nation's newest airline to begin flying last month. The smaller carrier will sign a deal of about US$3 billion to buy 10 Boeing planes during US President Donald Trump's visit to Hanoi this week ahead of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to people familiar with the matter.

Vietnam Airlines, which trades on the Hanoi Stock Exchange's Unlisted Public Company Market, is expected to move to a main-board listing on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange in early April after multiple delays, according to Mr Thanh.

The government is looking to reduce its holding of the company to 51 per cent from about 86 per cent by selling shares at the end of 2019 and in 2020, he said. It's also open to selling another stake in a private sale, following ANA Holdings Inc's purchase of an 8.8 per cent stake in 2016.

Vietnam Airlines expects to serve 25 million passengers this year, three million more than in 2018, while revenue is projected to rise to 115 trillion dong (S$6.7 billion) from 102 trillion dong, Mr Thanh said. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Sembmarine bags deals worth S$175m for vessel construction, repair and upgrades

Thai AirAsia owner in talks to buy stake in rival Nok Air

Fiat's late CEO Marchionne given US$54m in pay, perks for year he died

Closure of Honda's UK hub in Swindon sums up Britain's Brexit-era angst

Vietnam Airlines considers buying up to 100 Boeing 737 Max jets

Thai AirAsia owner in talks to buy stake in rival Nok Air

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecast for 2019 headline inflation trimmed as Jan reading eases to 0.4%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening