You are here

Home > Transport

Vietnam court orders ride-hailing app to compensate taxi firm

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 9:31 PM

file72j7fi7ntd33hy4gp2t.jpg
A Vietnam court Friday ordered ride-hailing app Grab to pay a cab company more than US$200,000 for losses incurred due to competition - a judgement blasted by the firm as "a giant step backwards" for the country's tech community.
REUTERS

[HANOI] A Vietnam court Friday ordered ride-hailing app Grab to pay a cab company more than US$200,000 for losses incurred due to competition - a judgement blasted by the firm as "a giant step backwards" for the country's tech community.

The Singapore-based app, which launched in Vietnam in 2013, has been embroiled in a lawsuit with Vinasun, a major taxi provider in the south of the country, since May 2017.

Vinasun blamed profit losses amounting to US$1.8 million on its rival's entry into the market.

A court in Ho Chi Minh City ruled Friday that Grab must compensate Vinasun US$206,000 in damages for "having seriously violated the law on transport business", a court clerk told AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A local news outlet, which serves as a mouthpiece for the city's department of justice, said Grab's "activities caused losses to Vinasun".

But since there was a lack of concrete evidence to prove that Grab was the sole reason for the Vietnamese company's losses, the judge said there were no grounds to demand the full US$1.8 million compensation, according to the news outlet.

Grab is Southeast Asia's most dominant ride-share company, operating across eight countries in a fast-growing sector with increasing competition.

The judgement sets a "bad precedent", said the company's Vietnam head Jerry Lim, allowing traditional companies to sue its competitors "instead of constantly innovating through technology to remain relevant" in the country's vibrant tech industry.

"...This is a defeat and giant step backwards for Vietnam's hardworking entrepreneurs and tech talents," he said in a statement.

"It is unfortunate that Vinasun's anti-competitive tactics as a reaction to their declining business profits have somehow prevailed."

He added the company was "intrigued" by the verdict, given the lack of "direct causal relationship" between Vinasun's losses and Grab's business activities.

Grab will be appealing to seek a reversal of the court's decision, and is also preparing to launch a defamation lawsuit against Vinasun "if there is no retraction of the baseless allegations made".

Vinasun could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Grab's ambitious ascent has not been without issues. Earlier this year the Competition and Consumer Commission in Singapore fined Grab and fellow ride-hailing app Uber a total of US$9.5 million for merging - a move it said substantially reduced competition in the island nation.

The region's ride-hailing market is expected to be worth US$20 billion by 2025, according to research by Google and Singapore investment vehicle Temasek.

AFP

Transport

SBS Transit CEO resigns for 'personal reasons'

Winter storm snarls holiday travel in parts of US

Tokyo prosecutors bring in new allegations against Ghosn

Asia's tech titans face Nissan-style key-man risk

France's Vinci to acquire majority stake in Gatwick for £2.9 billion

Indonesia reroutes flights around erupting volcano

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX

Must Read

doc73dwwkfee9v9pf4hnpx_doc71tycpwo66azzanlef.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore trims industrial land supply in first half of 2019 to 11.86 ha

doc73e0se1mwi11ji3ovp02_doc71tycpwo66azzanlef.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_condo_2812.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.4% in November from October: NUS index

Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening