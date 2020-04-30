You are here

Virgin Australia has 20 potential buyers, deal seen by June: administrators

Thu, Apr 30, 2020 - 2:51 PM

Virgin Australia Holdings's administrators said on Thursday they had given eight potential buyers access to a data room and were negotiating with another 12 about doing so as they seek to sell the country's second-biggest airline by end-June.
In an update after a first meeting of creditors owed nearly A$7 billion (S$6.47 billion), administrators from Deloitte Australia said they had appointed Morgan Stanley to run the sales process alongside Houlihan Lokey.

The administrators were appointed this month to restructure and sell Virgin, the Asia-Pacific airline industry's biggest victim of the coronavirus crisis so far.

The potential buyers that have signed non-disclosure agreements have received access to a data room, Deloitte said in a statement.

"In terms of next steps, mid-May is currently the timeframe for the receipt of indicative offers," administrator Vaughan Strawbridge said. "Binding offers will then be required in June. We remain confident that our target of achieving a sale by the end of June is achievable."

