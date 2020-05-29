You are here
Volkswagen agrees to buy 50% of EV partner JAC's parent company
[BEIJING] Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC Motors) said on Friday that German automaker Volkswagen AG agreed to buy 50 per cent of its parent company Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Holding.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Volkswagen is in final talks to invest in the Hefei-based state-owned automaker.
REUTERS
