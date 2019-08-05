You are here

Home > Transport

Volvo, China in first blockchain project for recycled cobalt

The technology helps to track supply chain issues and avoid conflict minerals
Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

VOLVO Cars, owned by China's Geely, has produced the first cars containing recycled cobalt mapped using a blockchain, and has joined a separate project to monitor cobalt from Democratic Republic of Congo, Volvo said.

Carmakers are under pressure from customers and investors to prove electric vehicles do not rely on conflict minerals or child labour.

They are exploring the usefulness of blockchain - the technology to create an immutable ledger first used for cryptocurrency - to improve accountability throughout supply chains.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In emailed comments on Friday, Volvo said it had completed the first blockchain, using recycled cobalt in China.

"It tracked cobalt from a Chinese recycling plant to Volvo Cars Zhejiang over a two-month period to June 27," Volvo said, adding its aim was "full transparency and traceability".

The blockchain has been developed by British blockchain specialist Circulor using technology from US company Oracle and is expected to be rolled out widely this year.

Volvo declined to comment on the next steps.

The batteries are made by Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL).

Volvo also confirmed it was joining fellow carmaker Ford , technology giant IBM, South Korean cathode maker LG Chem and China's Huayou Cobalt in a project overseen by responsible-sourcing group RCS Global.

In an email, RCS Global said it was pleased Volvo was joining its efforts to achieve "quantifiable and continuous" improvement of supply chains.

Among battery minerals, cobalt is particularly challenging because around two thirds of all supplies are from Democratic Republic of Congo, where governance challenges are extreme.

Glencore, a producer of industrial-scale cobalt in Congo, has this year faced a series of problems, including an incursion of artisanal miners on its concession.

Those involved in tracking minerals say blockchain alone is not the answer. But they are testing how entering data from each stage of a mineral's journey into a blockchain can improve accountability and even fend off disputes between, say, transportation companies and those using them.

"No technology can completely replace due diligence. What it will do is improve enforcement of standards by highlighting when things are not working as intended," Doug Johnson-Poensgen, CEO of Circulor, told Reuters.

Oracle has provided technology for blockchain projects aimed at anything from certifying the origin of olive oil to reducing costs by streamlining cross-border banking payments.

Apart from its work on cobalt, IBM has cooperated with retailers including Walmart to trace food through supply chains. REUTERS

Transport

Iran seizes foreign oil tanker over 'smuggling'

Airbus finds it's not that easy to cash in on Boeing's crisis

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Frenchman zips across English Channel on 'flyboard'

Train derails in Canada's Alberta, causes evacuation

First US FAA-approved 'beyond-line-of-sight' drone flight completed

Editor's Choice

Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Must Read

Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

As retirement nears, shift more funds into quality assets

Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

Aug 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Market concludes Fed can't save the economy from a trade war

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly