You are here

Home > Transport

Waymo opens robo-taxi service to the public in US city

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 11:42 AM

nz_waymo_091082.jpg
Waymo, the autonomous car unit of Google-parent Alphabet, opened its robo-taxi project to the general public in the US city of Phoenix on Thursday, becoming the first widely available driverless ride service.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Waymo, the autonomous car unit of Google-parent Alphabet, opened its robo-taxi project to the general public in the US city of Phoenix on Thursday, becoming the first widely available driverless ride service.

Now that the project has shifted out of its test phase, anyone signed up through the Waymo One smartphone app can summon autonomous vehicles to travel throughout the Arizona city's metro area, chief executive John Krafcik said.

"Members of the public service can now take friends and family along on their rides and share their experience with the world," he added.

"We'll start with those who are already a part of Waymo One and, over the next several weeks, welcome more people directly into the service through our app."

The Waymo One app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

SEE ALSO

Big Tech's US$5t reckoning has to start somewhere

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Waymo started testing a fully driverless ride service in Phoenix some three years ago with self-driving technology built into Chrysler Pacifica vehicles.

Between five and 10 per cent of rides through its service so far in 2020 have been taken in fully driverless vehicles by an exclusive group of riders who signed non-disclosure agreements.

"We expect our new fully driverless service to be very popular, and we're thankful to our riders for their patience as we ramp up availability to serve demand," Mr Krafcik said.

Waymo plans to bolster the ride service fleet with vehicles that use self-driving technology but also have safety operators behind the wheel.

Waymo early this year raised US$2.25 billion in its first external funding round to accelerate its deployment of autonomous cars and trucks.

Born in a Google lab devoted to big-vision new technology, Waymo became a subsidiary of Alphabet in 2016 - and has been one of the tech giant's "other bets" that have been losing money in recent years.

At the start of this year, Waymo expanded testing to more regions of the United States to explore "new transportation solutions."

Waymo Chrysler Pacifica minivans and long-haul trucks took to roads in the US states of Texas and New Mexico, building on the project in Arizona, according to the company.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Maersk to stop using Myanmar military ports: rights group

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Malaysia to stop funding state carrier if talks with lessors fail

Honda City review: Urbane Redevelopment Authority

Daimler South East Asia gets its first millennial CEO

High 5! BMW launches a new model here just as global sales are rebounding

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 11:46 AM
Technology

Indonesia adds Microsoft, others to list of tech firms that must pay VAT

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has added eight more technology companies, including Alibaba Cloud (Singapore) Pte Ltd and...

Oct 9, 2020 11:39 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets drift on stimulus uncertainty after Trump U-turn

[HONG KONG] Asian investors moved cautiously on Friday on uncertainty about the chances of a fresh US stimulus...

Oct 9, 2020 11:15 AM
Garage

PwC Singapore launches programme to help foreign startups enter South-east Asia

PWC Singapore has launched a five-day programme to help foreign startups expand into South-east Asia.

Oct 9, 2020 11:02 AM
Government & Economy

China joins deal to get Covid-19 vaccine to poorer nations

[BEIJING] China has signed up to a deal to ensure future Covid-19 vaccines are distributed to developing countries,...

Oct 9, 2020 10:55 AM
Garage

Changing the business landscape with AI

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) is a powerful workforce multiplier that is changing the business landscape. From...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

Singapore equities open flat on Friday; STI inches up 0.02%

Fincy's overlapping ranks raise concerns about structure

Bars get innovative to mitigate sales loss from earlier closing times, capacity cuts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for