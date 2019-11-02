You are here

Home > Transport

White House will look 'very carefully' at Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler deal

Sat, Nov 02, 2019 - 9:05 AM

nz_peugeot_021119.jpg
US President Donald Trump's administration will look very closely at the planned merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's administration will look very closely at the planned merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

The deal, announced on Thursday, would create the world's fourth-largest automaker.

"We will obviously look at it very, very carefully," Mr Kudlow said on Bloomberg. "The President has not commented on the deal ... We're not afraid of doing business with international companies, Lord knows."

When asked about the 12.2 per cent equity stake and 19.5 per cent voting stake that China's Dongfeng Motors holds in PSA, Mr Kudlow said: "With respect to the Chinese story, we obviously are alert and on guard."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The deal, which would be structured as a 50-50 merger, would create the fourth-largest global automaker with annual sales of nearly 9 million vehicles. Fiat Chrysler told employees the deal could generate synergies of 3.7 billion euros (S$5.6 billino) but added "these synergies are NOT based on closing plants."

SEE ALSO

Fiat and PSA tie-up will pool resources to face expensive future

Fiat Chrysler declined to comment.

There has been speculation Dongfeng might sell its holdings, which could help ease the deal's passage through US regulators, given US-Chinese trade tensions.

"We will welcome a good deal. We hope it will get more production in the United States, more factories and workers and employment in the US. And with respect to the Chinese angle, we will take a careful look at it," Mr Kudlow said.

Fiat Chrysler said on Thursday that "teams at both companies are working to finalise discussions and reach a memorandum of understanding in the coming weeks".

REUTERS

Transport

Judge dismisses Uber lawsuit opposing New York vehicle licence caps

Nissan names new finance chief

Fixing delayed flights

Nissan names new finance chief, some managers to leave in latest shake-up

China airlines hit by slides in demand on routes to Hong Kong, Taiwan

Mazda braces for 30% FY profit drop on falling car sales in US, China: Nikkei

BREAKING

Nov 2, 2019 08:58 AM
Consumer

Tiffany & Co likely to play hard to get as LVMH awaits answer

[HONG KONG] Your move, Tiffany & Co.

Nov 2, 2019 08:44 AM
Consumer

Drug imports will not lower US prices, says Canadian ambassador

[OTTAWA] Canada does not have a large enough supply of prescription drugs to meet US demand, and importing medicines...

Nov 2, 2019 08:39 AM
Energy & Commodities

Aramco meets investors in last-minute bid to hit US$2 trillion IPO target

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco officials and advisers are holding last-minute meetings with investors in an attempt to achieve...

Nov 2, 2019 08:27 AM
Energy & Commodities

Fracking halted in England over earthquake fears: UK government

[LONDON] The controversial process of "fracking" will be halted in England due to the risks of triggering...

Nov 2, 2019 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

Melons, potatoes were downfall of Cabinet ministers who resigned in Japan

[TOKYO] Japan has a low tolerance for anything with a whiff of political bribery. But a pair of recent scandals...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly