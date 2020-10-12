You are here

Home > Transport
NEWS ANALYSIS

Winter is coming for the world's airlines

Industry will likely not soon recover without significant help from governments
Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201012_NAHAIRLINES12_4278369.jpg
After a £600 million loan earlier in the year, low-cost carrer Easyjet is in talks with the British government about a second slug of state support.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

IF YOU think your summer holidays were lacklustre in an era of pandemic-induced staycations, spare a thought for the world's airlines.

The industry typically earns some 40 per cent of its profits in the third calendar quarter alone, as the surge in travel gives carriers...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Malaysia Airlines 'ready to shut down if restructuring talks fail'

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Malaysia Airlines to shut down if restructuring plan fails: report

Ryanair sees 737 MAX return in US in 'next month or so'

Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo to end pandemic furlough schemes

Cathay Pacific union bemoans lack of information from management

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 11, 2020 09:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi lender NCB agrees to buy rival Samba for US$15b

[RIYADH] National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest lender by assets, agreed to buy rival Samba Financial...

Oct 11, 2020 07:26 PM
Government & Economy

Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

[SINGAPORE] A new task force will be formed to study how to raise the wages of low-income workers and push...

UPDATED 8 hours 39 min ago
Oct 11, 2020 05:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks Utico to address concerns raised by various creditor groups

HYFLUX has asked its Middle Eastern suitor Utico to address concerns flagged by creditor groups before a virtual...

Oct 11, 2020 04:31 PM
Government & Economy

GIC chief warns 'divisive trends' to stay for years

[SINGAPORE] One of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds said "divisive trends" in areas such as economics,...

Oct 11, 2020 04:24 PM
Government & Economy

Singaporeans mainly unconcerned with foreign workers, poll shows

[SINGAPORE] A majority of Singaporeans aren't concerned about the presence of foreigners in the city-state even as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

Saudi lender NCB agrees to buy rival Samba for US$15b

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

Hyflux asks Utico to address concerns raised by various creditor groups

GIC chief warns 'divisive trends' to stay for years

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for