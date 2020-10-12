Winter is coming for the world's airlines

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
New York
IF YOU think your summer holidays were lacklustre in an era of pandemic-induced staycations, spare a thought for the world's airlines.
The industry typically earns some 40 per cent of its profits in the third calendar quarter alone, as the surge in travel gives carriers...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes