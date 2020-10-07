You are here

Home > Transport

With no federal aid, Southwest Airlines seeks pay cuts

It is asking unions to agree to this to reduce cost and prevent furloughs
Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Chicago

SOUTHWEST Airlines said on Monday that it is asking unions to agree to pay cuts in order to prevent furloughs and layoffs till 2021, as the industry struggles to stem losses from the coronavirus pandemic in the absence of more federal aid.

Unions represent about 83 per cent of roughly 61,000 Southwest employees. Non-union staff salaries will be cut by 10 per cent until Jan 1, 2022, when they will return to the current level.

Chief executive Gary Kelly said in an interview: "Our objectives are to make this quick and simple and avoid furloughs."

The union representing Southwest pilots said it had tentatively agreed to meet and discuss cost savings if a second Covid-19 relief package does not pass in Washington. The flight attendants and mechanics unions did not immediately comment.

SEE ALSO

Airlines warn of more bankruptcies as wage support ends

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Rivals American Airlines and United Airlines began furloughing 32,000 employees last week, when a ban on job cuts expired without another US$25 billion in federal payroll support that airlines have been seeking.

Southwest, which has never furloughed any workers, has said it may have to follow suit as air travel remains down 70 per cent.

Mr Kelly told employees, warning that quarterly losses could be in the billions until a effective vaccine is widely available, said: "We would have to wipe out a large swath of salaries, wages and benefits to match the low traffic levels, to have any hope of just breaking even."

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said an airline deal was "imminent", and talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for a broad economic stimulus package were continuing this week.

If federal aid passes, Southwest would reverse the pay cuts made.

Without it, cost savings must be in place for all employee groups by Jan 1, 2021, said Mr Kelly, who is reducing his base salary to zero till the end of 2021; he is also continuing a 20 per cent cut in senior executives' pay till next year.

Airlines including Southwest have parked jets and scaled back their flight schedules in an attempt to match 1970s levels of demand.

But with a stronger balance sheet than most rivals, Southwest is playing offence as it tries to open new routes and pick up clients in a market he expects will see "brutal low fare competition".

"We don't need furloughs, but we need some cost reductions," Mr Kelly said. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Standard testing protocols the way to open borders: Airbus Asia-Pac chief

Taking stock of 2020, and challenges ahead

Apple announces 'speed' event next week, new iPhones expected

Airlines warn of more bankruptcies as wage support ends

Airbus unveils new business jet in hunt for corporate demand

AirAsia X proposes debt restructuring in bid for survival

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 7, 2020 05:50 AM
Garage

M1, Safra among big retailers with payments disrupted due to Wirecard's exit

TELCO M1 and Safra are among some of Wirecard's former merchants experiencing disruptions to their payment services...

Oct 7, 2020 12:38 AM
Transport

Apple announces 'speed' event next week, new iPhones expected

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple said on Tuesday it would hold a special event on Oct 13, which most analysts believe will be...

Oct 7, 2020 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says he feels great, looking to debate Joe Biden next week

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said he feels "great" and is looking forward to debating Joe Biden next week....

Oct 7, 2020 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Walmart to sell Medicare plans in latest healthcare push

[WASHINGTON] Walmart said on Tuesday it would sell Medicare insurance plans in 50 states and Washington DC through...

Oct 7, 2020 12:20 AM
Consumer

iPhone makers win nod for US$143b India manufacturing plan

[NEW DELHI] Major iPhone assemblers for Apple were among 16 companies that won approval to manufacture products in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Broker's take: DBS says 'relook 2020 winners', reduce exposure to supermarkets, glove makers

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Temasek to set up asset management group Seviora with S$75b AUM

SPH Reit posts H2 DPU of 1.04 cent after distribution deferment, capital allowance

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for