You are here

Home > Transport

Work on China's third aircraft carrier 'under way'

It is expected to be China's first large, modern platform capable of leading a full range of strike group operations
Wed, May 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CONSTRUCTION of China's first full-sized aircraft carrier is well under way, according to satellite images obtained and analysed by a US think tank.

The images from April, provided to Reuters by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, reveal considerable recent activity during the last six months on a large vessel at the Jiangnan shipyard outside Shanghai.

China has not formally confirmed it is building a third carrier, despite recent hints in state media, and the timing and extent of its carrier programme remain state secrets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Pentagon said last week that work had begun, but no images have emerged until now.

Both Asian and Western militaries, and regional security analysts, are seeking information on the carrier, which is expected to be China's first large, modern platform capable of leading a full range of strike group operations.

The effort to build a large, locally designed carrier is seen as a core part of China's extensive military modernisation drive. A series of recent Reuters Special Reports showed how that effort is challenging decades of US strategic superiority in East Asia.

The CSIS images show a bow section that appears to end with a flat 30-metre front and a separate hull section 41 metres wide, with gantry cranes looming overhead.

That suggests a vessel, which China has dubbed Type 002, somewhat smaller than 100,000-tonne US carriers but larger than France's 42,500-tonne Charles de Gaulle, analysts said.

Fabrication halls the size of several soccer pitches have been built nearby, and work appears to be continuing on a floodable basin, possibly to float the finished hull into the nearby Yangtze River estuary.

"While details regarding the Type 002 are limited, what is observable at Jiangnan is consistent with what is expected for the People's Liberation Army Navy's third aircraft carrier," said the CSIS' ChinaPower analysis, to be published on its website on Tuesday.

CSIS analyst Matthew Funaiole told Reuters that images taken late last year were inconclusive, but that now the work under way is clear.

"From what we can see, there has been a lot of activity in the last six months or so," he said.

"It would appear that it is the third carrier, and if it is not, it's hard to envisage what other large vessel it would be." The Pentagon's annual report on China's military modernisation, issued last Friday, noted that the third carrier would probably be larger than the first two and fitted with a catapult launch system to accelerate aircraft during take-off.

"This design will enable it to support additional fighter aircraft, fixed-wing early-warning aircraft, and more rapid flight operations," the report said.

Mr Funaiole and other analysts said it was unclear what kind of catapult - traditional steam-powered or a more cutting-edge electromagnetic system - would be used.

It also remains unclear whether the Type 002 would be nuclear-powered. China has 10 nuclear-powered submarines, but so far no surface ships with nuclear propulsion; some analysts believe China is not ready to make that step.

Singapore-based regional security analyst Ian Storey said a full-sized carrier would make some of China's neighbours nervous and highlight the importance of their strategic relationship with the United States.

"Once completed, it will outclass any warship from any Asian country, including India and Japan," said Dr Storey of the Iseas Yusof Ishak Institute. "It is yet another indication that China has emerged as Asia's paramount naval power." China's first two carriers are relatively small, with only up to 25 aircraft, less than half the number aboard US carriers, and have jump ramps built into their bows. That configuration limits not just the types of aircraft that can fly off them, but how much weaponry and fuel they can carry.

Its first carrier, the Liaoning, was a Soviet-era Ukrainian ship bought second-hand in 1998 and refitted in China. A still-unnamed second carrier based on that design, launched in 2017, was built locally.

The Liaoning had been seen as more of a training platform for teaching personnel the tricky art of carrier operations. But last month, Chinese state media said the ship "is starting to play a combat role following recent modifications and intensive training exercises". The second carrier has been undergoing sea trials from its base in northern Dalian and is not expected to enter service until 2020.

China's state media has quoted experts as saying China needs at least six carriers. The United States operates 11 carriers.

China's Ministry of Defence did not respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

Transport

Swiber JMs urge creditors to accept Seaspan rescue deal

LNG, a fuel for the future? Not everyone agrees

Mexico border delays weigh on US investment and factories

BMW quarterly profit tumbles 78%, hit by 1.4b euro legal provision

Japan finds parts of crashed F35 fighter jet

GM autonomous unit Cruise valued at US$19b in funding round

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Fake news law: appeal process would be fast, simple and low-cost: Shanmugam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening