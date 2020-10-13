You are here

World's largest LNG-powered container ship arrives in Singapore on maiden call

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

BT_20201013_RAESHIP13_4279699.jpg
The CMA CGM Jacques Saade is the first of CMA CGM's nine 23,000 TEU liquefied natural gas-powered vessels to enter commercial operations.
PHOTO: RAE WEE

Singapore

SINGAPORE on Monday welcomed the maiden arrival of the world's largest containership to be fully powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the CMA CGM-PSA Lion Terminal.

The 23,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container ship, CMA CGM Jacques Saade, will next depart...

