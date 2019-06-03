You are here

Home > Transport

World's longest flight to be even less comfortable than expected

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 11:13 AM

[SYDNEY] Proposed flights half way around the globe are set to be even less comfortable than expected. That is, if the marathon 20-hour non-stop services from Sydney to London get off the ground at all.

Qantas Airways Ltd ditched the notion of rolling out bunks, beds, a gym or even a creche for passengers enduring the world's longest commercial flight. Instead, they'll be given a space to have a stretch and a drink of water, Qantas chief executive officer Alan Joyce said on Monday in Seoul.

The more spartan comfort levels underscore Qantas's challenge as it tries to break through what it calls aviation's last frontier. There are other barriers, too: While Mr Joyce said the planes proposed by Boeing and Airbus for the ultra long-haul flights can make the distance, neither can carry the weight that Qantas initially targeted.

Speaking to reporters in Seoul at the annual gathering of airline bosses, Mr Joyce said he still needs Qantas pilots to agree to the longer working hours the ultra-long flights will entail.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There are a significant number of hurdles to overcome but we think we can make this work," he said. "There's still not full payload on each aircraft, but there's enough we think to make it commercially viable if the other parts of the business case get there."

DEADLINE LOOMS

Qantas expects to receive final aircraft proposals from Boeing and Airbus by August. That will include the price of the plane, as well as guarantees on fuel efficiency, maintenance costs and reliability.

Mr Joyce said he'll order the jets by year-end if he decides to push ahead with the flights, which are known at Qantas as Project Sunrise.

Qantas has said it's sizing up the long-range Airbus A350 against Boeing's 777X. Boeing or Airbus would deliver the aircraft in 2022 and the first flights would be in 2023, he said.

Still, there's little margin for error. For example, the Sydney-London service won't be able to carry extra freight, Mr Joyce said. Direct flights to New York from Sydney are more achievable, he said.

Qantas is trying to roll out a network of super-long direct services connecting Australia's eastern seaboard with South America, South Africa and North America as rising oil prices squeeze profit margins.

Even after promoting Project Sunrise for years, Mr Joyce said he'd be ruthless. "We will kill the project" if the economics don't stack up, he said.

Mr Joyce said the planes will have sections for first class, business, premium economy and economy passengers.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

US set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas joint venture: sources

Collapsed Jet Airways' ex-partners, rivals scramble to fill India capacity void

Qantas expects final purchase proposals for Sydney-London jets from Airbus, Boeing by August

Air cargo carriers are caught in crossfire of Trump-China trade war

US regulators say some Boeing 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

1 The bond market is trying to tell us something
2 CapitaLand, CDL complete S$400m Liang Court mall purchase
3 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
4 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
5 US begins collecting higher tariffs on Chinese goods arriving by sea

Must Read

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

Jun 3, 2019
Opinion

US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle

ak_funan_0306.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Funan mall to reopen on June 28; secures 92% retail take-up, 98% for office towers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening