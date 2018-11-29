CRYPTIC CROSSWORD

Across

1 A piece of paper under

discussion (2,5)

5 Wonder when I'm clear

to move (7)

9 Track runs back from

an organ (5)

10 Motoring panel, race

directors (9)

11 Failed actor sore about

British language (5-5)

12 Hide in desk, ingots (4)

14 Best time, a hundred

and one (6-2-4)

18 Perfect, looking to double

score (6-6)

21 Not good to be

knocked over (4)

22 Fake unearthed, covering

indefinite number below (10)

25 Vegetable chap

has to leave (9)

26 Mistake losing head

in panic? (5)

27 Very raw, taste

Welsh dish (7)

28 Conspicuous lack of

surface? (7)

Down

1 Still treats to distribute (2,4)

2 Italian man disowning son -

never mind (6)

3 Outline renovation of hotel

suite (10)

4 Stop climbing with little

hesitation - get down from this?

(5)

5 Fluff man held is foul (9)

6 Polish bottom of dirty stone (4)

7 Crazy attempt to sink

snooker ball (8)

8 Put in precarious situation

stop getting annoyed? (8)

13 Party beginning in Ghana in

Africa, say? (10)

15 Total caught and bowled,

perhaps? (3-3-3)

16 Ship bearing right flag (8)

17 Couturier resigned in

a lather (8)

19 Ending in Vaduz, a tailless

bird in European capital (6)

20 Attack bill (6)

23 Halved, each number

taken down (5)

24 Edible plant has eight round

bits, all at the top (4)

YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION

Across: 1 Besides, 5 Obscene,

9 Walrus mustache, 10 Inch,

11 Habit, 12 Open, 15

Gangway, 16 Thermal,

17 Cyclops, 19 Topical

21 Room, 22 Drake, 23 Rang, 26

Instrumentalist, 27 Crybaby,

28 Slammer

Down: 1 Bowling, 2

Self-consciously, 3 Dour, 4

Summary, 5 Oculist, 6 Site, 7

Escape mechanism, 8 Eternal,

13 Swoon, 14 Tempo, 17

Cardiac, 18 Scrumpy, 19

Takings, 20 Lighter, 24 Area,

25 Gaga

GTelegraph Group Limited, London