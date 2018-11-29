You are here

Home > Uncategorized

CRYPTIC CROSSWORD

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM
BT_20181129_11XWORD29_3630007.pdf

Across

1 A piece of paper under

discussion (2,5)

5 Wonder when I'm clear

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

to move (7)

9 Track runs back from

an organ (5)

10 Motoring panel, race

directors (9)

11 Failed actor sore about

British language (5-5)

12 Hide in desk, ingots (4)

14 Best time, a hundred

and one (6-2-4)

18 Perfect, looking to double

score (6-6)

21 Not good to be

knocked over (4)

22 Fake unearthed, covering

indefinite number below (10)

25 Vegetable chap

has to leave (9)

26 Mistake losing head

in panic? (5)

27 Very raw, taste

Welsh dish (7)

28 Conspicuous lack of

surface? (7)

Down

1 Still treats to distribute (2,4)

2 Italian man disowning son -

never mind (6)

3 Outline renovation of hotel

suite (10)

4 Stop climbing with little

hesitation - get down from this?

(5)

5 Fluff man held is foul (9)

6 Polish bottom of dirty stone (4)

7 Crazy attempt to sink

snooker ball (8)

8 Put in precarious situation

stop getting annoyed? (8)

13 Party beginning in Ghana in

Africa, say? (10)

15 Total caught and bowled,

perhaps? (3-3-3)

16 Ship bearing right flag (8)

17 Couturier resigned in

a lather (8)

19 Ending in Vaduz, a tailless

bird in European capital (6)

20 Attack bill (6)

23 Halved, each number

taken down (5)

24 Edible plant has eight round

bits, all at the top (4)

YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION

Across: 1 Besides, 5 Obscene,

9 Walrus mustache, 10 Inch,

11 Habit, 12 Open, 15

Gangway, 16 Thermal,

17 Cyclops, 19 Topical

21 Room, 22 Drake, 23 Rang, 26

Instrumentalist, 27 Crybaby,

28 Slammer

Down: 1 Bowling, 2

Self-consciously, 3 Dour, 4

Summary, 5 Oculist, 6 Site, 7

Escape mechanism, 8 Eternal,

13 Swoon, 14 Tempo, 17

Cardiac, 18 Scrumpy, 19

Takings, 20 Lighter, 24 Area,

25 Gaga

GTelegraph Group Limited, London

Uncategorized

CRYPTIC CROSSWORD

CRYPTIC CROSSWORD

CRYPTIC CROSSWORD

Dealing with digital disruption

The digital journey ahead for finance professionals

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch

Editor's Choice

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

Most Read

1 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
2 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

Must Read

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

EY's audits on Noble unit under review

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening