CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Across
1 A piece of paper under
discussion (2,5)
5 Wonder when I'm clear
to move (7)
9 Track runs back from
an organ (5)
10 Motoring panel, race
directors (9)
11 Failed actor sore about
British language (5-5)
12 Hide in desk, ingots (4)
14 Best time, a hundred
and one (6-2-4)
18 Perfect, looking to double
score (6-6)
21 Not good to be
knocked over (4)
22 Fake unearthed, covering
indefinite number below (10)
25 Vegetable chap
has to leave (9)
26 Mistake losing head
in panic? (5)
27 Very raw, taste
Welsh dish (7)
28 Conspicuous lack of
surface? (7)
Down
1 Still treats to distribute (2,4)
2 Italian man disowning son -
never mind (6)
3 Outline renovation of hotel
suite (10)
4 Stop climbing with little
hesitation - get down from this?
(5)
5 Fluff man held is foul (9)
6 Polish bottom of dirty stone (4)
7 Crazy attempt to sink
snooker ball (8)
8 Put in precarious situation
stop getting annoyed? (8)
13 Party beginning in Ghana in
Africa, say? (10)
15 Total caught and bowled,
perhaps? (3-3-3)
16 Ship bearing right flag (8)
17 Couturier resigned in
a lather (8)
19 Ending in Vaduz, a tailless
bird in European capital (6)
20 Attack bill (6)
23 Halved, each number
taken down (5)
24 Edible plant has eight round
bits, all at the top (4)
YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION
Across: 1 Besides, 5 Obscene,
9 Walrus mustache, 10 Inch,
11 Habit, 12 Open, 15
Gangway, 16 Thermal,
17 Cyclops, 19 Topical
21 Room, 22 Drake, 23 Rang, 26
Instrumentalist, 27 Crybaby,
28 Slammer
Down: 1 Bowling, 2
Self-consciously, 3 Dour, 4
Summary, 5 Oculist, 6 Site, 7
Escape mechanism, 8 Eternal,
13 Swoon, 14 Tempo, 17
Cardiac, 18 Scrumpy, 19
Takings, 20 Lighter, 24 Area,
25 Gaga
