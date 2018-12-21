Cryptic crossword

Across

1 Tributaries beginning to split

farms (7)

5 Gave away European wine?

(7)

9 Singular and tense - a

politician's character (5)

10 Meeting in French bar (9)

11 Holding uniform, tailor scans

best materials (10)

12 Banker goes to check on that

account (4)

14 Still at sea, he resents vile

island having left (12)

18 Notice I intended to limit

chapter's importance (12)

21 Wrong answer precedes

mocking (4)

22 Criticism with transport

manual for drivers in America?

(5,5)

25 A student depressed before

dance, missing first grant (9)

26 Wise men promoting one

European picture (5)

27 Basic quality of perfume? (7)

28 Sharp witticism by chap (7)

Down

1 Repose cut short - it's bad

weather (6)

2 Terrible barney is close (6)

3 Eighty shops, roughly? Not

good assumption (10)

4 Shandy maker perhaps almost

sober? (5)

5 Horse and cart arranged for

group in pit (9)

6 Female expected to raise

argument (4)

7 Went back to roll in grass (8)

8 Resistance by shy person

following party animal (8)

13 Impact from supersonic

flying (10)

15 Being drunk entices ex (9)

16 Avoid taking in a daughter's

adventure (8)

17 Part of picnic for one with

grand car? (3,5)

19 Angry after parking? That's

appropriate (6)

20 Confirm a time to be on trial

(6)

23 Conservative lord - flipping

swine (5)

24 Small, pale bird (4)

YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION

Across: 1 Manifesto, 6 Plus, 10

Copse, 11 Alexander, 12

Abandoned, 14 Balti, 15

Spinach, 16 Eminent, 18 Athlete,

20 Midwife, 21 Topic, 23 Going

rate, 25 In earnest, 26 Alter, 28

Gasp, 29 Dunstable

Down: 1 Mocha, 2 Nap, 3

Fieldfare, 4 Staunch, 5 Overdue,

7 La dolce vita, 8 Serviette, 9

Garb, 13 As it happens, 15

Startling, 17 Indignant, 19

Egghead, 20 Moisten, 22 Card,

24 Eerie, 27 Tab

GTelegraph Group Limited, London