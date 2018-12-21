You are here
Cryptic crossword
Across
1 Tributaries beginning to split
farms (7)
5 Gave away European wine?
(7)
9 Singular and tense - a
politician's character (5)
10 Meeting in French bar (9)
11 Holding uniform, tailor scans
best materials (10)
12 Banker goes to check on that
account (4)
14 Still at sea, he resents vile
island having left (12)
18 Notice I intended to limit
chapter's importance (12)
21 Wrong answer precedes
mocking (4)
22 Criticism with transport
manual for drivers in America?
(5,5)
25 A student depressed before
dance, missing first grant (9)
26 Wise men promoting one
European picture (5)
27 Basic quality of perfume? (7)
28 Sharp witticism by chap (7)
Down
1 Repose cut short - it's bad
weather (6)
2 Terrible barney is close (6)
3 Eighty shops, roughly? Not
good assumption (10)
4 Shandy maker perhaps almost
sober? (5)
5 Horse and cart arranged for
group in pit (9)
6 Female expected to raise
argument (4)
7 Went back to roll in grass (8)
8 Resistance by shy person
following party animal (8)
13 Impact from supersonic
flying (10)
15 Being drunk entices ex (9)
16 Avoid taking in a daughter's
adventure (8)
17 Part of picnic for one with
grand car? (3,5)
19 Angry after parking? That's
appropriate (6)
20 Confirm a time to be on trial
(6)
23 Conservative lord - flipping
swine (5)
24 Small, pale bird (4)
YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION
Across: 1 Manifesto, 6 Plus, 10
Copse, 11 Alexander, 12
Abandoned, 14 Balti, 15
Spinach, 16 Eminent, 18 Athlete,
20 Midwife, 21 Topic, 23 Going
rate, 25 In earnest, 26 Alter, 28
Gasp, 29 Dunstable
Down: 1 Mocha, 2 Nap, 3
Fieldfare, 4 Staunch, 5 Overdue,
7 La dolce vita, 8 Serviette, 9
Garb, 13 As it happens, 15
Startling, 17 Indignant, 19
Egghead, 20 Moisten, 22 Card,
24 Eerie, 27 Tab
