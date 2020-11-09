You are here

Home > Views From The Top

Answering the call to fight climate change

THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: How may businesses leverage opportunities in harnessing clean energy?
Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201109_VIEWS9_43174191.jpg
BT ILLUSTRATION: SIMON ANG

BT_20201109_VIEWS9_4317435.jpg
Max Loh, Managing Partner, Singapore and Brunei, Ernst & Young LLP, EY.

THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: How may businesses leverage opportunities in harnessing clean energy?

Sylvie Ouziel
International President
Envision Digital

Society is moving away from a Malthusian view of sustainability to embrace decarbonisation as a technology-...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Views From The Top

America's choice: At a crossroads

Art auctions embrace a future of socially distant bidding

Riding out the storms

The big breakup conversation

Suga takes the baton

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

World leaders congratulate Biden, see challenges ahead

[PARIS] World leaders rushed to congratulate US president-elect Joe Biden, with many expressing hopes of cooperation...

Nov 9, 2020 06:41 AM
Government & Economy

For Trump, a nightmarish weekend of defiance and defeat

[WASHINGTON] His brow furrowed, shoulders slightly slumped, Donald Trump seemed alone Saturday on his golf course...

Nov 8, 2020 06:24 PM
Government & Economy

President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate US President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris

SINGAPORE President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have sent congratulatory messages to US...

Nov 8, 2020 03:35 PM
Consumer

Tesco gets nod for sale of Thailand supermarket business

[BANGKOK] Thailand's competition regulator has given the nod for British retail giant Tesco to sell its supermarket...

Nov 8, 2020 03:27 PM
Government & Economy

Two new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, both imported

[SINGAPORE] There were two new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,056....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate US President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris

Investors celebrate Biden winning US presidency

Is America becoming a failed state?

Buffett's Berkshire suffers in pandemic even as Apple boosts profit

Citizen Trump will face legal woes

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for