Getting the US back in shape

THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: As Joe Biden seeks to "build back better" and remake America's global image, what will be the biggest challenge for the new US president?

Jeffery Tan

Group General Counsel

Chief Sustainability Officer

Jardine Cycle & Carriage

As the 46th president of America in a time of an unprecedented global pandemic, Joe Biden's biggest challenges can be summarised by the acronym ''USA'':

Unity - of a nation that has been deeply divided and fractured by the politics and untruths that have been perpetuated over the last four years.

Stability - of the American economy, job market and healthcare system that has been ravaged by the effects of Covid-19, the result of the previous administration's lack of pandemic control leadership, inadequate economic support for everyday Americans, and the slow rollout of a Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Alliances - building back the critical multilateral bonds and relationships around the world that are necessary for the collective success of all countries; and not just making ''America First'' at the expense of the global community.

Dileep Nair

Independent Director

Thakral Corporation Limited

Every new American president faces challenges when they assume office. But the issues facing President Joe Biden are unprecedented. Not since Franklin Roosevelt (who inherited the Great Depression), has America been such a fractured society. Donald Trump not only polarised and divided the American public, but also eroded their faith in democracy. President Biden has to clear the dystopian nightmare and restore America to sanity.

He has to show empathy to heal the deep division across the country and unite the people, exercise his political nous to bridge the political divide, convince Trump supporters to reject violence, and regain the trust of the American people in government. This is Mr Biden's biggest challenge, even bigger than defeating the Covid-19 pandemic, tackling the economy, addressing climate change or rebalancing US-China relations.

Christine Houston

Managing Director

ESGI Ltd

President Biden's biggest challenges are, firstly, the unrealistic expectations we have placed on him. This is not a case of ''build back better'' since many parts of our government entities have been decimated, for example, education and environmental protections. This rebuild requires discipline, determination, support and cooperation.

The Biden/Harris team has the first two, but the larger challenge will be from ReTrumplicans; these are the same white, educated Republicans who did not blink when the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (2017) added almost US$2 trillion to the deficit, but are vociferously opposed to any proposed relief package since they are now suddenly worried about the deficit.

Annie Koh

Professor Emeritus of Finance (Practice)

Lee Kong Chian School of Business

Singapore Management University

To be a Triple A economy - there is a strong need for President Biden to walk the talk, like any leader of any country.

First A is Aspiration - the tag line to ''Build Back Better'' implies that everyone in America aspires towards the same vision. The second A requires Alignment - that is very tough after four years of pulling in different directions because of different sets of values. Alignment will take time and trust to rebuild. Final A might be easier as it is all about Action - not just within the first 100 days, but across the board to have strong Aligned leaders to bring about change to rebuild better.

A Triple A USA will also lead to a stronger rest of the world. We look forward to a better tomorrow for all within and outside America. Congrats President Biden.

Lawrence Loh

Director, Centre for Governance and Sustainability

NUS Business School

There is no good time to take over the highest leadership of America. There is an insurmountable confluence of pressing issues, both domestically and internationally. The world has retrogressed with the wars in technology and trade. On top of that, America has to battle the immediate coronavirus pandemic and political divides, notwithstanding the climate change neglect.

President Biden will have to do simultaneous strikes to rectify the situations. There is no time for deliberate prioritisation. The biggest challenge is how precision can be used to solve the right problems, but this runs the risk of ''paralysis by analysis''. Time is of essence - it may be better to be approximately correct than to be precisely wrong.

Seah Kian Peng

Group CEO

FairPrice Group

The United States is a global leader and its light on the hill has shone brightly for many years. Often however, it may have burned too brightly abroad and less than it should have at home.

President Biden may need to focus on getting the US back in shape. From my perspective, it is unfortunate and sad to see the issues and problems that the people in America are going through - many fault lines have come up in the last few years, and they have become deeper and wider.

Mr Biden bears many burdens but his focus should be on addressing domestic issues first. To do that, he needs the support of both houses of Congress and across political parties. Time is not on his side. But as president he will have the power and the resources to make things happen. He must galvanise the collective will of his government and his people to build a new America.

Victor Mills

Chief Executive

Singapore International Chamber of Commerce

Mr Biden's biggest leadership challenge is to begin the healing process to enable Americans to move away from hatred and division to unite and to thrive. This has many dependencies. The first must be reducing the number of unnecessary deaths from Covid-19 by a coordinated approach to mask wearing and social distancing across all 50 states. Next is to achieve his aim of 100 million people vaccinated within his first 100 days in office and to build from there. These critical steps will get people back to work and the economy humming again. Economic wellbeing will enable social healing and more positive political discourse.

John Bittleston

Founder and Chair

Terrific Mentors International Pte Ltd

The President of the United States will first begin to create a culture in which difference, whether of colour or of opinion, is an asset in building a diverse but cohesive society, and where violence is criminal and debate is the accepted way of dealing with outrage.

To achieve this, he will refocus the financial rescue packages of several trillion US dollars to ensure that they benefit the poor rather than, as at present, the rich.

He will change the gun laws and make people safer. He will devote much effort to learning in order to have a more educated electorate and to revitalise Silicon Valley.

Charles Reed

Chairman and CEO

Royal Greyhound Pte Ltd

Mr Biden, the 46th US president, faces enormous challenges. His campaign promises were led by his commitment to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. This fight is to be led by the US$1.9 trillion spending package which is supported by the US Chamber of Commerce and major businesses. People want to get back to work.

However, there is still a risk that Congress may try to water down this stimulus package, almost as if to say that the US is still divided. The recent events in the Capitol was a very emotional manifestation of a divided people. Simply put, Mr Biden's biggest challenge is to make America whole again and create an environment for cohesiveness and togetherness. We should listen to Hellen Keller when she said: ''Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.''

Bazul Ashhab

Partner

Head of Dispute Resolution

International Arbitration/Litigation

Oon & Bazul LLP

Joe Biden inherits a deeply divided America. Donald Trump aroused a deep nationalist bloc, and got the votes of 74 million Americans. Mr Biden pledged after the campaign that he would restore ''the soul of the nation''. The United States of America, seen as the leader of the free world and the greatest proponent of globalisation, has not done enough to address the unhappiness of Americans who have lost out in the global battle for jobs. They are left with the sense that their children's lives and their lives are not better than their forefathers and that there is no longer the hope for an ''American Dream''.

The key challenge is to deal with the distractions and disunity that another Trump-like politician may throw in his way in regaining USA's credibility.

David Kuo

Co-founder

The Smart Investor

President Biden has been dealt a dreadful hand by the former occupier of the White House. He faces multidimensional challenges to repair a divided nation. The fault lines include racial disharmony, demographic changes, high unemployment, vaccine distribution, recession, wealth inequality, a high pandemic death rate, mistrust of elections, scepticism of politicians, skills shortages, and splintered relationships with America's allies. These are significant but not altogether insurmountable. His biggest challenge as he implements fresh policy changes is to ensure that nobody - both domestic and foreign - should feel excluded, as America rebuilds its shattered reputation at home and abroad.

Leon Perera

Chief Executive Officer

Spire Research and Consulting

The biggest challenge for the US President will be to rebuild the centre in American politics. Not being from the Left of the Democratic Party, he may find more success in this endeavour. Biden's majority in Congress is slim. To bring about real changes, he will need to appeal to moderate Republicans, while still carrying the left-wing of his own Party. The fact that several Republican legislators voted to impeach Trump suggests that some Republicans want to return their Party to older traditional values that stand in opposition to authoritarian populism. If anyone could start to reverse the tide of polarisation in US politics, it would be an elder statesman figure like Mr Biden.

Veronica Shim

Founder & CEO

Envysion Wealth Management

The biggest challenge for Biden's administration will be uniting Americans. Multiple fault lines were exposed and exploited by Donald Trump - including racial, political, ideological and gender-based discrimination. The Republicans set a dangerous stage for Biden, allowing them to openly attack him for policies that do not directly benefit their party.

Between the three arms of government, the contest to gain control will be more intense. While the world temporarily breathes a sigh of relief, the great divide will take a long time to heal. On the global stage, the flip-flop in US policies will exacerbate the distrust with other world leaders, and the gradual erosion of America's moral authority has already begun.

Helen Ng

Chief Executive Officer

Lock+Store

The greatest challenge for the Biden administration would be to unite a deeply divided country and bring the pandemic outbreak under control. That the administration believes in science and will base its policies to combat the outbreak, climate change and other challenges on scientific research bodes well for America. The rift with their traditional allies will take time to heal, but the Biden administration has appointed an experienced and qualified foreign policy team who will no doubt rapidly restore America's global image.

Maren Schweizer

Chief Executive Officer

Schweizer World

President Biden's challenges are comparable to those of a chief restructuring officer (CRO).

Firstly, it is about stabilising the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Secondly, pressure-test the ''business-plan'' to find optimal restructuring options in a time of incredible change. Thirdly, develop and negotiate proposals with a complex group of stakeholders internationally and internally with competing objectives and opposing views as to the end state.

One challenge is to make the American population understand and endorse a new world order driven by accelerated digital transformation and a more assertive China: Thinking ''partnership'' and not ''competition'' will be a success factor.

Above all, a CRO/Biden serves as an honest broker to quickly instill trust and confidence among all stakeholders.

Lim Soon Hock

Managing Director

PLAN-B ICAG

Joe Biden has inherited unprecedented challenges and a divided nation from a president who is widely regarded as a disgrace to the high office and an embarrassment to the US. He has the unenviable task to quickly rebuild, reshape and reinvent American leadership by tackling the critical issues of the Covid-19 pandemic, economic woes, racial injustice, relations with allies and China, and climate change.

Above all, he will have to repair, regenerate and recover the trust of the 75 million voters who voted for Trump, and to prevent the further perpetuation of the wrongdoings and negligence of Trumpism - which if not achieved, will inevitably derail his plans. That is his biggest challenge.

No one else has his experience and ability to undertake the monumental tasks facing the nation. In this time of a deepened crisis where the US is pushed to the edge of civil war following the brazen assault on Capitol Hill, the nation needs a fatherly figure more than ever to rally everyone behind his tall order. He is one - and undoubtedly the best person to restore the US to normalcy, which will also benefit the rest of the world.

Toby Koh

Group MD

Ademco Security Group

Unification. President Biden's biggest challenge is to win over the almost half of voters who wanted Trump for a second term. The divide of belief and trust in the administration is at its widest in American history. A confluence of themes that resonated with the citizens - including economic policy, environmental issues, foreign policy, racial tensions and more - remains keenly debated and politicised.

Mr Biden needs to lobby Americans on his vision and back it up with real action. As the oldest sitting president, he may bulldoze his way with real change to cement his legacy if he does not intend to seek popularity and a second term.

Mario Singh

Chief Executive Officer

Fullerton Markets

One of the highlights of US President Joe Biden's inauguration speech was his emphasis on democracy and unity. Without a doubt, bringing the American people together would be of utmost importance, especially after the recent siege on Capitol Hill.

In terms of getting down to business, he wasted no time in signing 15 executive actions and two directives literally just hours after taking his oath of office. Some of these actions included the halt of the US-Mexico border wall, lifting the travel ban from some Muslim-majority countries, and an intention to rejoin both the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization.

While President Biden's demonstration of urgency is to be both commended and lauded, he will be judged on the actual execution of these plans and whether they come to fruition. As leadership guru John Maxwell said, the fastest way to gain leadership is through problem-solving, and it is upon this very notion that both the American people and the world will judge President Biden.

Chia Ngiang Hong

President

Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (REDAS)

The biggest challenge would be to heal the deep polarisation within the US society and rebuild trust in the government. There must be greater dialogue and engagement between the fragmented groups within the country to forge national unity. Without strong bipartisan cooperation and public support, it would be difficult to push through and implement the many urgent and transformative measures needed to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, revive the economy, create jobs and improve livelihoods.

Ensuring strong political and electoral support would provide legitimacy for the Biden administration to work on restoring the US's global standing. The US must assume a more credible leadership role in the world and mend relations with allies and others to restore international cooperation like climate change and free trade to forge a more decent global order.

Ben King

Country Director

Google Singapore

The pandemic's impact has been profound. With 93 per cent of small, medium businesses - the bedrock of the economy - disrupted by the Covid-19 crisis in the US alone, the new president will face the immense task of providing relief to millions of small business owners while creating market opportunities.

A report by the Connected Commerce Council in partnership with Google shows that having access to digital tools can help mitigate business effects of Covid-19. At Google, we are focused on expanding our direct support to small businesses, as well as enhancing digital skill sets through programmes like Grow with Google and, locally, Skills Ignition SG and SME Leadership Academy.

Dora Hoan

Chief Executive Officer

Best World International Ltd

Many tough challenges lie before President Joe Biden. There is the immigration issue, climate change, US-China trade tensions, civil/social rights, national security, mending damaged ties, and many more. However, his biggest challenge as new US president has to be to contain the raging coronavirus that has afflicted some 25 million and claimed more than 415,000 American lives thus far.

His immediate priority as US president is to make mask-wearing mandatory, to provide stimulus support for Americans and businesses in need, and to secure and roll out Covid-19 vaccines quickly within the next three to six months, while concurrently dealing with other pressing issues. The coronavirus pandemic has wide ranging impact and if it is not tackled, it would be a tall order to move any other agendas forward.

Zaheer Merchant

Regional Director (Singapore & Europe)

QI Group of Companies

Domestically, President Joe Biden faces a fractured polarised electorate, process mistrust, exposed racial lines, a stuttering uncertain economy despite raging markets, massive Federal debt, an unshakeable pandemic, and job creation. Each element requires delicate balance because they are so intertwined. Internationally, he faces a resurgent China and associated challenges from the South China Seas to the Belt & Road; Sino and Russian relations; innumerate diplomatic faux pas of his irresponsible predecessor in foreign policies that need unravelling; leadership in the World Health Organization; environmental sustainability; rebuilding American alliances; tariff wars and sanctions to name few. It is hard to isolate one ''biggest'' challenge in its plethora. All collectively, because of immediacy, are one heck of a challenge.

Annie Yap

Chief Executive Officer

AYP Group

Perhaps the biggest challenge for US President-elect Joe Biden is the polarisation of the nation. The US has been increasingly and sharply divided in their beliefs, which was only worsened by Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump. In his term of office, Mr Trump sowed discord, by his words and actions, and did not fix the problem.

Instead, by refusing to accept his loss in the 2020 election and maintaining, baselessly, allegations of fraud, he further widened the divide among Americans, and undermined Mr Biden's legitimacy as president. Reuniting a country so divided and building his legitimacy will indeed be a difficult challenge for Biden.

Henry Tan

Group CEO

Nexia TS Group

As President Joe Biden begins his term of office, I believe three key challenges he faces are: Firstly, uniting the country together again, with about half of voters believing that the 2020 election had been hijacked.

Secondly, to unite the US with its allies again, as many of its allies have felt that in the last few years America has walked away. And lastly, uniting with businesses in China - trade tensions between US and China will likely continue but Chinese enterprises that do business with the US should not be made to feel unwelcome. If President Biden can make inroads in these three areas in his first 100 days in office, America will be off to a good start in regaining its global leadership.