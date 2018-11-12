You are here

Home > Views From The Top

Making things easier

THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: What would make doing business in Singapore even easier and better?
Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181112_VIEWS12_3614099.jpg
ILLUSTRATION: SIMON ANG

THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: What would make doing business in Singapore even easier and better?

Yeoh Oon Jin
Executive Chairman
PwC Singapore

WHILE it is certainly encouraging that Singapore continues to be globally recognised as a reputable and efficient place

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Views From The Top

A broader measure of merit

Ensuring a sustainable nest egg

Dampener or source of growth?

From scores to skills

It's quality of life that's key

When data replaces cash

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Businesses must accept more competition in exchange for more access to Asean markets: PM Lee

BP_creditcards_121118_25.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Startups

E-wallets yet to change payment habits in Singapore: Worldpay report

Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses

AK_GoJek_1211.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening