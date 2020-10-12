Suga takes the baton

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: As a business leader, what policy changes - if any - do you expect or hope to see in Japan, under its new prime minister?
Lawrence Loh
Director, Centre for Governance, Institutions and Organisations
NUS Business School
As a top three...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes