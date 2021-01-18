The lottery effect - fair or foul?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: How should higher-end HDB flats in prime locations be priced? What issues, if any, are there in creating a two-tier (or multi-tier) public housing market?
Lawrence Loh
Director, Centre for Governance and Sustainability
NUS Business School...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes