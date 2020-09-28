The pillars of robust governance

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: Is diversity of directors or their independence the bigger issue in corporate boardrooms?
Chris Burton
Managing Director, South East Asia
Vistra Group
Diversity is important in that it provides a wider range of challenges and opinions...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes