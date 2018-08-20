You are here
Welcome spur to board renewal
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: Do you agree with the nine-year rule for director independence? How will the term limit affect recruitment of directors and overall board quality and competencies?
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: Do you agree with the nine-year rule for director independence? How will the term limit affect recruitment of directors and overall board quality and competencies?
John Bittleston
Founder & Chair
Terrific Mentors International Pte Ltd
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg