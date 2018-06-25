You are here
Working smart
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: How may work processes, buildings and office spaces need to be radically redesigned to reduce the use of resources?
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: How may work processes, buildings and office spaces need to be radically redesigned to reduce the use of resources?
Richard Hayler
Senior Managing Director, Economic and Financial Consulting
FTI Consulting
I AM a supporter of flexible
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg