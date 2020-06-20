You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing
GOLD REPORT

An uneventful week for gold after latest Fed meet

Prices recover from weak start due to concerns over virus resurgence in China
Sat, Jun 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

GOLD futures prices started off the week on a weak note on concerns about a resurgence of the novel coronavirus in China, which sparked demand for cash and prompted investors to liquidate other assets, including gold. The benchmark Comex GC August 20 contract touched a low of US$1,706.20 an ounce.

Prices managed to recover from their lows after the US Federal Reserve announced tweaks to its bond buying programme, as it widens support for financial markets. The US dollar dropped on the Fed announcement, buoying gold.

Gold prices also firmed early in the week after Japan and China boosted stimulus measures.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) boosted the size of its special lending programme to 110 trillion yen (S$1.43 trillion) from 75 trillion yen, and China said it would sell one trillion yuan (S$197 billion) of special sovereign bonds to raise fiscal stimulus money to combat the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Trump administration was also reported to be preparing a US$1 trillion infrastructure proposal to help revive the US economy.

SEE ALSO

Gold steady as virus cases rise, stronger US dollar limits upside

Concern about a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus in China was also positive for gold. Beijing's city government raised its Covid-19 emergency response level to 2 from 3 as the number of outbreaks increased to more than 100 in the city.

The city also shut schools and advised people not to travel unless necessary.

In the US, a spike in number of coronavirus hospitalisations was reported in California, Texas, and Florida.

The virus has however been contained in Beijing, said Wu Zunyou, China's top epidemiology expert, and further novel coronavirus infections in the city should be "sporadic". Gold fell back on the announcement.

Gold prices spent most of the rest of the week consolidating in last week's trading range.

Technical analysis for Comex August gold futures (GCQ20)

Technical indicators on the daily charts are showing trajectories are flat. For most of the week, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) has been hovering around the mid-50 level, suggesting a gold market uncertain of its longer-term direction.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) index has formed a mild downward-sloping trajectory, but it is not sharp and, at the time of writing, yet to cross over to suggest a short-term buying signal.

The rally this week had however failed to test last week's high of US$1,754.90. The GC August touched a high of US$1,749.20 this week before reversing.

Although the Fed maintained a dovish stand, it did not announce any large monetary stimulus, which discouraged traders from chasing gold's rally at higher prices.

Buying the dips remains a favourite trading strategy for gold.

Support lies at US$1,671, followed by US$1,690, then the low of US$1,666.20. The higher hurdle above would be at US$1,776 and then US$1,800.

  • The writer is senior manager, commodities, Phillip Futures

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

Where do investors go in an income drought?

Things may appear changed forever but the old ways usually return quickly

Safeguarding investor outcomes

Japanese investors are flooding yen into US dollar assets

Euro stays firm as Fed prepares to buy corporate bonds

Adjusting the way we look at global equities

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 10:52 PM
Consumer

Spotify shares jump with analysts bullish on podcast moves

[NEW YORK] Spotify Technology shares surged Friday, with the stock moving further into record territory after a pair...

Jun 19, 2020 10:40 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore Pools to resume lottery draws and outlet operations from June 22

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Pools will resume lottery draws and outlet operations from Monday, the company said in a...

Jun 19, 2020 10:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

Putin calls Arctic fuel spill unprecedented for Russia, Greenpeace sees 100b roubles damage

[MOSCOW] President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the scale of the clear-up operation after a huge fuel spill in the...

Jun 19, 2020 10:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Pound heads for worst week since mid-May as public debt surges

[LONDON] Sterling was on track for its worst week since mid-May after fresh data on Friday showed government...

Jun 19, 2020 10:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia extends Tasek takeover deadline to July 17

HONG Leong Asia has extended its bid to take over Malaysia-listed cement manufacturer Tasek, the Hong Leong board...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.