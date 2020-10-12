You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

BT Money Hacks: How Gen Z youth can save and invest smartly earlier (Ep 81)

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 6:00 PM

Ep 81 - Prashant Aggarwal, SingSaver's country manager.jpg

12:14 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This episode looks at how Gen Z youth approach savings and investments.

SingSaver conducted a survey over August and September this year, and found that when it comes to saving habits, Singaporean Gen Z youth (aged 18 - 23) are savvier than their millennial counterparts (aged 24 - 39).

SEE ALSO

Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Oct 5)

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Eight-five per cent of Gen Z respondents started saving before the age of 22, more than twice the number of millennials, at just 41 per cent.

Sixty-five per cent of Gen Zs stick to their budget “often” and “very often” as compared to 56 per cent of millennials.

Chris Lim hosts SingSaver’s interim country manager Prashant Aggarwal.

They discuss the following points:

1. Three reasons why Gen Z youth are already saving for retirement and starting investment journeys earlier than older generations (1:55)

2. Why it is easier to start investing now in this age of robo advisers, Internet banking, app-based stock trading and easy access to global markets (3:35)

3. Which are the top five asset classes that Gen Z youth focus on? (6:15)

4. Understand the key principle: Higher return, higher risk, higher effort and inversely, lower return, lower risk, and lower effort (7:00)

5. Steps on how Gen Z youth can start small with $50 targets and gradually generate a passive income of $1,000 a month (8:00)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow more Money Hacks podcasts and rate us on:

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 12, 2020 05:30 PM
Government & Economy

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

THE relief periods under Part 2 of Singapore's Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act will be extended by one to five...

Oct 12, 2020 05:20 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 11.92...

Oct 12, 2020 05:14 PM
Real Estate

BuildTech Asia Digital Series to take place virtually on Oct 14-15

THE inaugural BuildTech Asia Digital Series will take place virtually on Oct 14-15 to showcase the region's latest...

Oct 12, 2020 05:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore open to virtual shareholder meetings in post-Covid times: MAS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) are open to allowing...

Oct 12, 2020 04:37 PM
Banking & Finance

Etiqa Insurance Singapore names new chief executive

ETIQA Insurance Singapore has appointed Raymond Ong Eng Siew as its new chief executive officer (CEO) with effect...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Brokers' take: Analysts like Kimly for its attractive dividends, strong food-delivery orders

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

Broker's take: Top Glove's ESG risks to fall on strong balance sheet, automation investments, says Maybank KE

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for