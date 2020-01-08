You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

Byron Wien predicts S&P 500 will top 3,500 as Fed cuts rates

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200108_BYRON8_3998431.jpg
Byron Wien (left), vice chairman of Blackstone Group Inc's private wealth solutions business, and chief investment strategist Joe Zidle predict that economic growth will trail forecasts and the central bank will lower its benchmark rate to 1 per cent.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

New York

US stocks will extend their record-setting rally in 2020 as subdued economic growth prompts the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, according to Byron Wien's annual list of surprises.

The S&P 500 will climb above 3,500 at some point this year, Mr Wien, vice chairman of Blackstone Group Inc's private wealth solutions business, wrote in a statement along with chief investment strategist Joe Zidle.

Economic growth will trail forecasts and the central bank will lower its benchmark rate to 1 per cent, they predict. The equity gauge recently traded at 3,234 and Fed's fund rate stood at 1.75 per cent while economists tracked by Bloomberg expect US gross domestic product to expand 1.8 per cent this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The economy disappoints the consensus forecast, but a recession is avoided," they wrote. "S&P 500 multiples remain elevated because monetary policy is easy and investors become more comfortable that intermediate interest rates will rise slowly."

SEE ALSO

Asia: Shares down from 18-month top, oil steady after US strikes

Mr Wien, 86, a former Morgan Stanley strategist who's put out his "surprises" list since 1986, is one of the most widely followed on Wall Street.

A year ago, he predicted the S&P 500 would climb 15 per cent, with the economy continuing to expand and the Federal Reserve refraining from raising interest rates. The benchmark index rallied 29 per cent and the central bank cut rates three times.

Some of his forecasts for last year proved prescient, including a rally in Chinese shares and a flat US dollar. His optimism for a US-China trade deal to be reached in the first quarter, however, turned out to be misplaced. He also misjudged the chances for the UK to stay in the European Union and Theresa May to remain as prime minister.

For the coming year, Mr Wien and Mr Zidle predict that the US and China will not reach a comprehensive phase two trade deal. To spur growth, President Donald Trump will cut payroll taxes, they say. While US growth slows, foreign demand for Treasuries is expected to stay elevated as negative interest rates persist overseas. As a result, yields on 10-year Treasuries approaches 2.5 per cent and the yield curve steeps, they forecast.

Mr Wien says his surprise list is made up of events that investors assign 1-in-3 odds of happening but that he thinks are more than 50 per cent likely. Below are the duo's other calls for 2020:

  • Certain FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google's parent Alphabet) lose long-standing leadership as tech firms face growing political scrutiny and social blowback.
  • Boeing shares return as market leaders as problems with its 737 Max are fixed and deliveries begin.
  • Oil rallies above $70 a barrel as Iran steps up acts of hostility against Israel and Saudi Arabia.
  • A major auto-maker or technology company issues a statement that they're no longer developing self-driving technology after a series of accidents with experimental vehicles.
  • The Democrats take the Senate in November.
  • U.K. economic growth exceeds 2% with a workable Brexit deal secured; the country's stocks and currency rally. BLOOMBERG

Wealth & Investing

Fund managers cite ESG adoption as major growth driver: IMAS survey

Oil: Geopolitical risks back to the fore

Money Hacks podcast: What is a robo-advisory? (Ep 62)

Hong Kong dollar surges to strongest since 2017 as shorts unwind

Gold clocks 3-month highs over bullish technical posturing

Coffee, chemicals and crude fuel hopes for Europe 2020 IPO revival

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 01:32 AM
Companies & Markets

Proposed share sale by TEE controlling shareholder 'pending completion'

THE proposed sale of shares in TEE International by controlling shareholder Phua Chian Kin "is still pending...

Jan 8, 2020 01:22 AM
Companies & Markets

Kimly director retires, does not intend to seek re-election

COFFEESHOP operator Kimly's lead independent director Ter Kim Cheu, 73, is retiring, the Catalist-listed firm...

Jan 8, 2020 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Dominant US service sector revs up in December

[WASHINGTON] The all-important US services sector rebounded in December, underscoring steady economic activity as...

Jan 8, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

Europe must find a response to Iran's nuclear violations: Germany's Maas

[BRUSSELS] Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Berlin cannot accept Iran's decision to ignore...

Jan 7, 2020 11:49 PM
Consumer

EU takes aim at ticket bots, data harvesters

[BRUSSELS] EU countries will from Tuesday begin rolling out tougher laws against online operators who play fast and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly