You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

Chinese markets act like there is little risk left from Covid-19

The CSI 300 Index of stocks rose as much as 1 per cent on Friday, with daily turnover topping 1 trillion yuan for a third time this week
Sat, Feb 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200222_CHINA_4041423.jpg
Investors in China appear relaxed about risk again, shaking off concern over the extent to which the coronavirus outbreak will hurt economic growth and corporate profits.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hong Kong

BEIJING'S coordinated push to support financial markets in the wake of the virus outbreak has been so effective, Chinese investors are now better off than most of their peers in the region.

Resilient to increasing caution in Asian markets as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in the region, the CSI 300 Index of stocks rose as much as 1 per cent on Friday, with daily turnover topping 1 trillion yuan (S$198.7 billion) for a third time this week.

Chinese government bonds are also on a tear, while the yuan remains near the strongest since August against a basket of trading partners' currencies. Volatility across all assets has tanked.

While this month's gains in Chinese stocks follow their worst end to a Lunar Year on record, they stand out against shares in places like Japan, South Korea or Hong Kong, where a surge in cases is renewing concern among investors.

SEE ALSO

Understanding the 'cytokine storm' that is Covid-19

The Kospi Index lost 1.5 per cent in Seoul on Friday and the local currency weakened, while the Nikkei 225 Index slipped 0.4 per cent. China's CSI 300 Index has outpaced the MSCI Asia Pacific gauge more than nine times over in February.

Even though the economic impact of the virus will surely be brutal in China, helping sentiment is a long list of support measures unleashed by authorities since mainland markets shut in late January for the holiday.

China has in the past weeks cut short and medium term policy rates, pumped billions into the financial system and lowered corporate taxes. Beijing has hinted there is room to do more on the fiscal and monetary front.

"The market's performance far exceeded expectations after the Lunar New Year," said Ma Cheng, chairman at Shenzhen Juze Investment Management Co. "Investors are encouraged by the easing policies and rising momentum in the stock market, which led more and more investors to pile in."

While the CSI 300 pared its earlier gain on Friday, it still gained 4.1 per cent this week, its best performance since June. The Shanghai equity benchmark is set for its biggest weekly outperformance versus MSCI's global gauge in almost a year. The Korean won and Japanese yen have weakened more than 1.3 per cent against the yuan.

The yield on China's one-year government bonds fell to its lowest level since July 2015 earlier this week.

Investors in China appear relaxed about risk again, shaking off concern over the extent to which the virus will hurt economic growth and corporate profits. In the latest set of bleak data, China car sales plunged 92 per cent during the first two weeks of February as would-be buyers stayed home. BLOOMBERG

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 21, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

US services, manufacturing sectors hit wall in Feb

[WASHINGTON] US business activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February as companies...

Feb 21, 2020 10:49 PM
Stocks

US:Tech stocks drag Wall St lower as coronavirus spreads

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Friday, dragged down by technology stocks for a second day, as a spike...

Feb 21, 2020 10:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Aspial unit moves to fend off S$545,000 claim from bankrupt contractor

ASPIAL said on Friday that its unit World Class Land (WCL) has been named a defendant in the winding-up proceedings...

Feb 21, 2020 10:36 PM
Government & Economy

Lebanon announces first coronavirus case

[BEIRUT] The first case of the novel coronavirus in Lebanon was confirmed on Friday, the health minister said,...

Feb 21, 2020 10:16 PM
Companies & Markets

World Class Global posts 41% slide in 2019 net profit of S$13.6m

CATALIST-LISTED property developer World Class Global made a net profit of S$13.6 million in 2019, down 41 per cent...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly