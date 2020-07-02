Covid-19 to dampen global insurance market in 2020, but Asia to pick up steam more quickly: Allianz

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE impact of Covid-19 on the global insurance market is expected to be three times worse than the impact of the global financial crisis of 2008, according to Allianz in its latest global insurance report.
Premium income is expected to shrink by 3.8 per cent globally in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes