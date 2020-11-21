Gold drifts lower as vaccine optimism, Asia-Pacific trade deal erode safe-haven appeal

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
GOLD spent most of the week drifting lower as a number of bearish fundamental drivers eroded the safe-haven status of the precious metal. Gold futures had earlier in the week reacted negatively to the announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech about progress in developing a vaccine to combat the Covid-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes